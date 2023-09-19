Cov kws tshawb fawb tshawb fawb txog kev phom sij rau kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev daws teeb meem rau yav tom ntej Space Travel

By

Nrog rau cov neeg ua haujlwm ntau zuj zus mus rau qhov chaw thiab cov phiaj xwm rau lub hom phiaj yav tom ntej rau Mars, cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua haujlwm los txo cov kev phom sij rau kev noj qab haus huv uas tuaj nrog qhov chaw mus ncig. Ib qho kev txhawj xeeb tseem ceeb yog qhov chaw hluav taws xob. Cov neeg taug kev mus dhau qhov chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb tau raug hluav taws xob txuas ntxiv, uas tuaj yeem muaj kev cuam tshuam rau cov hlab ntsha thiab cov hlab plawv. NASA tab tom txhim kho thev naus laus zis los tiv thaiv cov neeg nyob hauv lub hnub qub los ntawm hluav taws xob, suav nrog kev tsim cov khoom deflecting rau hauv lub tsheb thiab spacesuits. Qee cov khoom noj thiab tshuaj ntxiv, xws li enterade, kuj tseem tuaj yeem pab txo qis qhov cuam tshuam ntawm hluav taws xob.

Gravitational hloov nyob rau hauv qhov chaw kuj ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo rau astronauts. Yog tias tsis muaj qhov cuam tshuam ntawm lub ntiaj teb lub ntiajteb txawj nqus, cov leeg thiab cov pob txha tuaj yeem ua rau tsis zoo rau lub sijhawm ntev. Txhawm rau tiv thaiv qhov no, astronauts yuav tsum tau tawm dag zog thiab noj cov tshuaj ntxiv, xws li bisphosphonate, txhawm rau tswj lawv cov leeg musculoskeletal. Microgravity tseem cuam tshuam rau cov hlab ntsha, ua rau cov kua dej hloov mus rau lub taub hau. Qhov no tuaj yeem ua rau muaj qhov nthuav dav ntawm cov kua dej hauv lub hlwb thiab ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam rau kev sib txuas nrog neuro-ocular syndrome, uas cuam tshuam rau cov qauv thiab kev ua haujlwm ntawm lub qhov muag. Cov kws tshawb fawb tab tom tshawb nrhiav kev siv cov ris tshwj xeeb los faib cov kua dej hauv lub cev thiab txo cov teebmeem no.

Ntxiv nrog rau kev phom sij rau kev noj qab haus huv ntawm lub cev, kev sib cais ntawm qhov chaw mus ncig kuj tuaj yeem muaj kev cuam tshuam loj rau kev puas siab puas ntsws. Kev nyob thiab ua haujlwm nyob ze nrog tib pab pawg neeg rau lub hlis kawg, tsis tuaj yeem pom tsev neeg lossis phooj ywg, tuaj yeem nyuaj rau lub hlwb. Cov neeg caij nkoj yuav tsum tau kawm paub tswj hwm qhov kev sib cais loj thiab ua cov kauj ruam los tswj lawv lub hlwb kev noj qab haus huv thaum lub sijhawm ua haujlwm ntev.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, vim tias kev mus ncig hauv qhov chaw tau dhau los ua ntau dua thiab cov phiaj xwm rau yav tom ntej missions mus rau Mars tab tom pib, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb rau cov kws tshawb fawb los kawm thiab tsim cov kev daws teeb meem rau kev noj qab haus huv uas cov neeg caij nkoj yuav ntsib. Los ntawm kev daws cov teeb meem no, peb tuaj yeem ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab kev noj qab haus huv ntawm cov neeg caij nkoj hauv lawv txoj kev mus rau hnub qub.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

1. Kevlar: Ib qho muaj zog, kub-resistant hluavtaws fiber ntau siv los tiv thaiv khaub ncaws thiab khoom siv.

2. Polyethylene: Lub teeb yuag, ruaj, thiab hloov tau yooj yim polymer feem ntau siv rau ntau yam kev siv, suav nrog cov ntim khoom thiab cov khoom yas.

3. Enterade: Ib qho kev noj haus ntxiv uas siv los txo cov kev mob plab hnyuv ntawm kev raug hluav taws xob, kuj siv rau cov neeg mob qog noj ntshav thaum lub sij hawm kho hluav taws xob.

4. Bisphosphonate: Ib pawg ntawm cov tshuaj siv los tiv thaiv cov pob txha tawg thiab kho pob txha.

Qhov chaw:

- Thawj tsab xov xwm: "Yuav ua li cas txo kev pheej hmoo ntawm hluav taws xob thiab lwm yam kev phom sij los ntawm qhov chaw mus ncig" los ntawm Janelle Wheat thiab Angela Hill, Kev Sib Tham.