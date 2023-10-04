Lub neej hauv nroog

Cov Txheej Txheem ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb: Cov lej Tshiab ntawm Cov Teeb Meem thiab Tsaus Zog

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 4, 2023
Cov Txheej Txheem ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb: Cov lej Tshiab ntawm Cov Teeb Meem thiab Tsaus Zog

Scientists have recently provided new estimates for the amount of matter in the universe. According to their research, matter is believed to make up 31% of the total composition, while the remaining 69% is occupied by dark energy. It is important to note that neither dark matter nor dark energy has been directly detected so far.

The question of how much matter exists in the universe has long intrigued physicists. While we can observe and detect certain forms of matter, there is still much that remains mysterious. In a recent publication in The Astrophysical Journal, a team of scientists proposed that matter comprises only 31% of the total universe. The remaining 69% is attributed to dark matter and dark energy, both of which elude direct observation.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, the lead author of the study and a researcher at the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics in Egypt, explained that cosmologists believe only a mere 20% of the matter in the universe can be classified as “baryonic” matter. This category encompasses all visible matter, such as atoms, stars, and galaxies. The remaining 80% is thought to be dark matter, a hypothetical type of matter composed of yet unknown subatomic particles.

These new findings shed light on the mysterious composition of the universe, revealing that a significant portion of its contents consists of matter that we are unable to directly detect. Further exploration and research are necessary to uncover the true nature of dark matter and dark energy and to better understand their role in shaping our universe.

Qhov chaw:
- Phau ntawv Astrophysical
– National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, Egypt

By Gabriel Botha

