Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Yog vim li cas Mars Poob nws Oceans thiab Sib Nqus Teb

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 12, 2023
Yog vim li cas Mars Poob nws Oceans thiab Sib Nqus Teb

The surface of Mars is known for being barren and dry, but evidence suggests that billions of years ago, the northern hemisphere of the planet was covered by a massive ocean. However, today Mars is a desert with no trace of its once vast bodies of water. Researchers from the University of Tokyo have shed light on the reason behind Mars losing its oceans and magnetic field.

Unlike Mars, the Earth is protected by a strong magnetic field, which shields it from the harmful radiation emitted by the Sun. This magnetic field plays a crucial role in preserving our atmosphere and preventing the oceans from evaporating and being lost to space, as happened on Mars.

The research team led by Shunpei Yokoo simulated the core of Mars in a laboratory and found that the separation of iron-sulfur and iron-hydrogen liquids within the core is similar to what occurs on Earth, but with a significant difference in temperature. On Mars, the liquids separate due to the lower temperatures within its core, leading to convective currents that form a protective magnetic field. However, once the liquids fully separate, the currents cease, and the magnetic field vanishes, resulting in the stripping of the atmosphere and the disappearance of the oceans.

These findings have implications for the search for habitable exoplanets. While the presence of liquid water on a planet’s surface is a common metric for habitability, the strength of its magnetic field should also be considered. The Earth’s strong magnetic field may be relatively rare in the universe, making planets with similar conditions for supporting water and life less common.

Qhov chaw: Nature Communications

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence Siv los ntsuas qhov kev ntxhov siab nyob rau hauv Soybeans raug Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments