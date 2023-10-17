Lub 2023 Orionid Meteor Shower: Ib Qhov Kev Pom Zoo Tshaj Plaws Koj Yuav Tsis Xav Nco

Txhua xyoo Orionid meteor da dej yog teem rau lub ncov thaum Lub Kaum Hli 22, 2023, xa cov duab saum ntuj ceeb tsheej uas koj yuav tsis xav nco. Paub txog nws cov meteors ci ntsa iab thiab nrawm, Orionids tsim kev pom kev zoo nkauj nyob rau hmo ntuj.
Cov meteors ntawm Orionid da dej taug kev ntawm qhov nrawm tshaj 148,000 mais ib teev (66 mais ib ob) thiab muaj peev xwm ua tau pob hluav taws, ua rau lub teeb tawg ntev. Lawv feem ntau tawm hauv lub tshav dav hlau "tsheb ciav hlau" thaum lawv hla, uas tuaj yeem nyob ntev li ob peb feeb mus rau feeb. Txawm hais tias lawv tshwm sim los ntawm lub hnub qub Orion, cov meteors tiag tiag yog cov tawg me me thiab cov khoom, feem ntau yog los ntawm comets lossis asteroids, uas hlawv thaum nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua.
Nyob rau hauv cov ntaub ntawv ntawm Orionids, cov meteors yog cov khib nyiab uas tsim los ntawm Halley's Comet, lub hnub qub uas hla lub hnub thiab lub ntiaj teb txhua 75 txog 79 xyoo. Txhua zaus Halley's Comet mus txog lub hnub ci sab hauv, nws tawm ntawm 3 mus rau 10 feet ntawm nws cov khoom.
Txhawm rau txaus siab rau qhov kev pom zoo tshaj plaws, nws raug nquahu kom saib 45 txog 90 degrees deb ntawm lub teeb ci ntsa iab saum ntuj. Qhov kev xav no tso cai rau cov meteors tshwm ntev dua thiab zoo nkauj dua. Saib ncaj qha ntawm lub radiant tuaj yeem ua rau cov meteors tshwm sim luv vim muaj qhov cuam tshuam hu ua foreshortening.
Orionids feem ntau tsim 15 mus rau 20 meteors ib teev ntawm lawv lub ncov thaum pom los ntawm cov chaw uas muaj teeb meem tsawg. Txawm li cas los xij, muaj cov xwm txheej yav dhau los thaum lub hnub qub suav tau nce mus rau peb tus lej no. Xyoo no, kev ua haujlwm hnyav yuav tsis xav tau.
Lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los saib cov meteor da dej yog lub sijhawm tam sim ntawd tom qab ib tag hmo mus txog thaum kaj ntug. Orionids muaj hmoo tau nce siab tshaj lub asthiv xyoo 2023, ua rau nws yooj yim dua los nyob lig. Meteor da dej yog pom los ntawm ob sab qaum teb thiab yav qab teb hemispheres, nrog cov neeg saib nyob rau sab qaum teb Hemisphere tig mus rau sab qab teb sab hnub tuaj thiab cov nyob rau yav qab teb Hemisphere tig mus rau sab qaum teb.
Halley's Comet, lub hauv paus ntawm Orionid meteors, yog ib qho ntawm cov neeg nto moo tshaj plaws thiab ua kom pom ib zaug txhua 76 xyoo. Nws qhov tshwm sim zaum kawg yog xyoo 1986, thiab nws tau teem sijhawm rov qab los rau xyoo 2061. Lub Orionids ua ib qho kev ceeb toom ntawm lub hnub qub uas nyob mus ib txhis hauv peb lub ntuj.
Txawm hais tias koj yog ib tus kws tshaj lij astronomer lossis ib tus neeg saib xyuas xav paub, 2023 Orionid meteor da dej cog lus tias yuav yog lub hnub qub uas yuav tsum tsis txhob nco. Nco ntsoov nrhiav qhov chaw nyob deb ntawm lub nroog ci ntsa iab thiab nqa lub rooj zaum nyom lossis daim pam kom xis nyob thaum nyiam ua yeeb yam.
Qhov chaw: NASA, EarthSky, American Meteor Society