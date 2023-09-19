Lub Tuam Txhab Biotech Lub Teeb Bio tsim cov noob caj noob ces ua kom muaj zog Petunias

By

Lub tuam txhab biotech hu ua Light Bio tau txais kev tso cai los ntawm US Department of Agriculture los muag cov noob caj noob ces glowing petunias hauv Tebchaws Meskas. Cov petunias no tsim ib lub teeb ntsuab neon thaum hmo ntuj, ua tsaug rau qhov sib ntxiv ntawm DNA los ntawm cov nceb bioluminescent hu ua Neonothopanus nambi. Lub tuam txhab npaj yuav pib xa cov nroj tsuag thaum ntxov 2024.

Bioluminescence yog cov txheej txheem uas cov kab mob tsim lub teeb los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntawm oxygen thiab cov khoom hu ua luciferin, txhawb nqa los ntawm ib qho enzyme hu ua luciferase. Thaum bioluminescence muaj nyob rau hauv ib ncig ntawm 1,500 hom, nws tsis nkag siab nyob rau hauv feem ntau cov kab mob tsuas yog cov kab mob. Xyoo 2018, cov kws tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas cov enzymes tshwj xeeb hauv Neonothopanus nambi uas tso cai rau nws tawm lub teeb.

Lwm qhov kev sim ntawm kev tsim cov nroj tsuag ci ntsa iab yav dhau los tau koom nrog kev txau cov nroj tsuag nrog cov tshuaj pom muaj nyob rau hauv fireflies los yog genetic hloov cov nroj tsuag nrog cov noob los ntawm cov kab mob bioluminescent. Txawm li cas los xij, cov txheej txheem no muaj kev txwv, xws li kev xav tau kev kho mob tshwj xeeb lossis tsim lub teeb ci.

Kev tawg los ntawm Lub Teeb Bio cuam tshuam nrog kev tshawb pom ntawm cov kab mob fungal bioluminescence uas tuaj yeem koom tes nrog cov nroj tsuag tus kheej cov kab mob metabolic. Txoj kev no suav nrog cov molecule hu ua caffeic acid, uas muaj ntau nyob rau hauv cov nroj tsuag, thiab plaub yam enzymes uas hloov nws mus rau hauv luciferin. Cov nroj tsuag tshwm sim ci ntsa iab ntau dua li qhov kev sim ua dhau los thiab tawm lub teeb thoob plaws hauv lawv lub neej tag nrho.

Thaum muaj kev txhawj xeeb tau hais txog qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm ib puag ncig kev pheej hmoo ntawm cov noob caj noob ces glowing nroj tsuag, Lub Teeb Bio tau hais txog cov kev txhawj xeeb no los ntawm kev hais tias cov nroj tsuag yuav loj hlob nyob rau hauv kev tswj hwm ib puag ncig xws li tsev, kev lag luam, thiab botanical vaj uas muaj teeb pom kev zoo twb dhau lub teeb. emitted los ntawm cov nroj tsuag.

Lub teeb Bio npaj yuav pib muag cov glowing petunias online hauv kev tso tawm tsawg, nrog cov phiaj xwm nthuav dav rau cov chaw zov me nyuam thiab chaw ua vaj tsev yav tom ntej. Lub tuam txhab tseem tsom mus tsim ntau hom ornamental nroj tsuag thiab ua kom lawv ci dua.

