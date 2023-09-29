Lub haze thiab pa taws los ntawm Wildfires Clears, tso cai rau kom meej ntuj thiab ib tug tag nrho sau hli

The haze and smoke from the recent wildfires in Newfoundland has finally been pushed south of the island, clearing the skies and allowing for a beautiful view of tonight’s full Harvest Moon. While the smoke may still be present in some parts of Labrador for the next couple of days, residents on the island can expect mainly clear skies throughout the weekend.

According to Erika Ranger, a meteorologist with Environment Canada in Gander, there is no immediate expectation for the smoke to blow back towards Newfoundland. A high-pressure system over Quebec is currently spinning the smoke in a different direction, away from the island. Ranger suggests that, for now, it seems that the smoke will remain far from their reach.

The clearance of haze and smoke comes just in time for tonight’s full Harvest Moon, which also happens to be the final supermoon of the year 2023. This celestial event is sure to be a stunning sight, offering an opportunity for many to enjoy a clear view of the moon.

The wildfires that caused the hazy conditions have been a cause of concern for residents in Newfoundland and Labrador. The smoke not only obstructed visibility but also posed potential health risks. With the smoke dissipating and clear skies returning, residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Overall, the shifting winds and the high-pressure system over Quebec have contributed to pushing the smoke away from Newfoundland. While some parts of Labrador may still experience the smoke for a few more days, the island can anticipate clear skies and the chance to bask in the beauty of the Harvest Moon.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

– Haze: A reduced visibility caused by the presence of particles in the air, such as smoke or pollution.

– Wildfires: Uncontrolled fires that spread rapidly through vegetation or forested areas, often causing significant damage.

– Harvest Moon: The full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, typically in September or October.

– Supermoon: A full moon that appears larger and brighter than usual due to its closer proximity to Earth.

Qhov chaw:

– Erika Ranger, Meteorologist at Environment Canada in Gander