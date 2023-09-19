Lub teb chaws Yelemees koom nrog Artemis Daim Ntawv Pom Zoo: Kev Txhim Kho rau Kev Koom Tes Thoob Ntiaj Teb hauv Kev Tshawb Fawb Chaw

By

Lub teb chaws Yelemees, lub npe hu ua ib qho ntawm lub ntiaj teb kev ua lag luam nyob hauv ntiaj teb, tsis ntev los no tau kos npe rau Artemis Accords, dhau los ua lub teb chaws thib yim. Qhov kev pom zoo thoob ntiaj teb no, tsim los ntawm Tebchaws Meskas thiab NASA, tau teeb tsa cov ntsiab lus thiab cov lus qhia rau kev koom tes hauv kev tshawb nrhiav thiab siv lub cev ntuj ceeb tsheej xws li lub hli thiab Mars. Lub teb chaws Yelemees txoj kev cog lus rau Daim Ntawv Pom Zoo yuav tsum ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb, muaj kev nyab xeeb, thiab kev thaj yeeb nyab xeeb ntawm kev tshawb nrhiav thaj chaw txawv teb chaws no.

Nrog rau nws txoj kev koom tes hauv Artemis Accords, Lub teb chaws Yelemees qhia tsis tau tsuas yog nws cov txuj ci kev txawj ntse tab sis kuj nws txoj kev mob siab rau kev koom tes thoob ntiaj teb hauv kev tshawb nrhiav chaw. Thoob plaws hauv nws keeb kwm, lub teb chaws Yelemees tau koom tes nrog kev sib koom ua haujlwm hauv qhov chaw nrog lwm lub teb chaws, siv nws cov kev txawj ntse los txhawb kev nce qib hauv peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Los ntawm kev koom nrog Kev Pom Zoo, Lub Tebchaws Yelemees lub hom phiaj txhawm rau ntxiv dag zog rau cov kev sib koom tes no thiab pab txhawb rau lub ntiaj teb kev siv zog rau qhov chaw nrhiav pom thiab kev tsim kho tshiab.

Lub Artemis Accords, txawm hais tias tseem nyob rau theem pib ntawm txoj kev loj hlob, tuav lub peev xwm loj heev los hloov txoj kev uas peb tshawb nrhiav thiab siv cov peev txheej ntawm lub hli thiab Mars. Raws li txhua lub teb chaws koom nrog hauv Cov Ntawv Pom Zoo coj nws lub peev xwm tshwj xeeb rau lub rooj, kev koom tes thoob ntiaj teb yuav ua rau txoj hauv kev rau kev ua haujlwm zoo dua thiab muaj txiaj ntsig zoo. Lub teb chaws Yelemees txoj kev koom tes hauv daim ntawv cog lus keeb kwm no yog ib kauj ruam tseem ceeb rau hauv kev sib koom tes no.

Kev kos npe ntawm Artemis Accords los ntawm lub teb chaws Yelemees txhawb nqa qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev txhawb nqa cov hauv paus ntsiab lus ntawm kev pom tseeb, kev ruaj khov, thiab kev thaj yeeb nyab xeeb nyob rau sab nraud. Raws li ntau lub teb chaws tuaj ua ke raws li daim ntawv cog lus no, kev txiav txim siab sib koom ua ke los txhawb kev paub txog kev tshawb fawb thiab thawb cov ciam teb ntawm tib neeg kev tshawb nrhiav yog forged. Lub teb chaws Yelemees txoj kev cog lus rau Daim Ntawv Pom Zoo ua piv txwv nws txoj kev mob siab rau lub luag haujlwm thiab kev koom tes hauv kev tsim kho qhov chaw tshawb nrhiav kom tau txais txiaj ntsig ntawm txhua tus tib neeg.

