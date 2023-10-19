Simulating Long-term Radionuclide Migration hauv Fractured Pob Zeb Siv Geotechnical Centrifuge Modeling

By

Cov kws tshawb fawb los ntawm Zhejiang University tau tsim ib txoj hauv kev tshiab los simulate kev thauj mus los ntawm radionuclides lossis cov kab mob sib kis los ntawm cov pob zeb tawg me me uas siv cov qauv geotechnical centrifuge. Qhov no yog qhov tseem ceeb tshwj xeeb rau kev nkag siab txog cov teeb meem kev thauj mus los ntev hauv qhov loj thiab ntev ntawm lub cev. Kev pov tseg geological sib sib zog nqus yog ib txoj kev lees paub dav dav rau kev tswj cov khoom siv hluav taws xob, tab sis muaj kev pheej hmoo ntawm cov xau lossis kev hloov pauv hauv thaj chaw geological, uas tuaj yeem ua rau kev tsiv teb tsaws ntawm radionuclides mus rau hauv biosphere.

Cov txheej txheem kev saib xyuas thaj chaw ib txwm muaj tsis txaus los daws cov teeb meem kev thauj mus los ntev. Txawm li cas los xij, cov kws tshawb fawb tau siv lub peev xwm ntawm 3D luam ntawv thev naus laus zis los tsim cov qauv tsim tshwj xeeb rau cov qauv pob zeb tawg nrog kev hloov kho permeability. Los ntawm kev sib txuas qhov no nrog lub kaw lus tswj lub cuab yeej, lawv muaj peev xwm ua tau ob qho tib si lub ntiajteb txawj nqus thiab hyper-gravity thwmsim los ntsuam xyuas qhov kev ua tau zoo ntawm cov pob zeb uas tsis muaj permeability.

Qhov kev sim siab-lub ntiajteb txawj nqus yog thawj zaug siv los simulate cov pa paug hauv cov av, tab sis nws cov teebmeem ntawm pob zeb tawg tseem tsis paub. Cov kws tshawb fawb tau siv 3D-luam tawm kev sib tsoo network qauv thiab qhov kev sim siab-lub ntiajteb txawj nqus los sau qhov sib txawv ntawm qhov kev paub no. Cov txiaj ntsig tau pom tias cov txheej txheem no tuaj yeem ua tiav kev ntsuas kev ua haujlwm ntev ntev ntawm cov pob zeb uas tsis muaj permeability tawg.

Qhov kev tawg no muaj qhov cuam tshuam loj rau thaj tsam ntawm kev pov tseg geological tob. Cov kws tshawb fawb cia siab tias lawv qhov kev tshawb pom yuav txhawb kev tshawb nrhiav ntxiv ntawm qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm kev sim siab-kev sib nqus thiab 3D-luam tawm pob txha sib txuas hauv kev ntsuam xyuas lub sijhawm ntev ntawm txoj kev pov tseg. Qhov kev tshawb fawb no qhib qhov muaj peev xwm tshiab rau kev kawm txog kev thauj mus los ntawm radionuclides lossis cov kab mob hauv cov pob zeb tawg thiab txhim kho kev nyab xeeb ntawm kev sib sib zog nqus geological pov tseg ntawm nuclear pov tseg.

Tau qhov twg los: Wenjie Xu et al, "Hyper-gravity sim ntawm solute thauj nyob rau hauv pob zeb tawg thiab kev soj ntsuam txoj kev rau lub sij hawm ntev barrier kev ua tau zoo," Rock Mechanics Bulletin (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.rockmb.2023.100042