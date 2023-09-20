Lub Koob Yees Duab Loj Loj heev: Xauv cov zais zais ntawm lub ntiaj teb

By

Kev tsim kho ntawm Lub Koob Yees Duab Loj Loj (ELT) hauv Chile cov suab puam Atacama tam sim no tab tom ua haujlwm, nrog lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm kev tsim lub koob yees duab loj tshaj plaws uas tau tsim. Nrog thawj daim iav txoj kab uas hla ntawm 39 meters - me ntsis me dua lub iconic Arc de Triomphe nyob rau hauv Paris - thiab lub ntsiab qauv uas hnyav ib tug staggering 3700 tonnes, lub ELT lub hom phiaj rau revolutionize peb kev nkag siab ntawm lub ntug.

Nyob rau hauv lub plawv ntawm ELT yog ib tug advanced imager hu ua MICADO (Multi-Adaptive Optics Imaging Camera for Deep Observations). Tsim los ntawm Chaw thiab Astrophysics Instrumentation Research Laboratory (LESIA) ntawm Paris Observatory, MICADO yuav tso cai rau ELT kom ntes cov duab ntxaws ntawm cov galaxies nyob deb, cov hnub qub, thiab txawm tias pab tshawb nrhiav exoplanets dhau ntawm peb lub hnub ci.

Ib qho ntawm cov teeb meem uas tau ntsib los ntawm kev soj ntsuam hauv av yog qhov kev kub ntxhov ntawm lub ntiaj teb huab cua, uas ua rau cov duab tsis zoo. Txhawm rau them nyiaj rau qhov no, ELT suav nrog kev hloov kho qhov muag. Yann Clenet los ntawm LESIA piav qhia tias lub kaw lus no ntsuas qhov deformation ntawm lub teeb siv lub sensor, thiab tom qab ntawd siv kho qhov muag - iav nrog cov actuators - txhawm rau txhim kho cov duab zoo. Lub khoos phis tawj muaj zog txiav txim siab cov lus txib xa mus rau daim iav, ua kom pom kev ua haujlwm zoo.

ELT qhov kev teeb tsa tsib daim iav yuav muab cov neeg astronomers nrog qhov tsis tau pom dua thiab pom meej hauv lawv cov kev soj ntsuam. Nrog nws qhov loj me thiab cov thev naus laus zis tshiab, ELT cog lus tias yuav qhib kev nkag siab tshiab rau hauv qhov tsis paub meej ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab nthuav peb txoj kev paub ntawm cosmos.

Qhov chaw:

- European Southern Observatory (ESO)

- Chaw thiab Astrophysics Instrumentation Research Laboratory (LESIA) ntawm Paris Observatory hauv Meudon

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

- Multi-Adaptive Optics Imaging Lub Koob Yees Duab rau Kev Pom Kev Sib Sib Tham (MICADO): tus duab zoo tshaj plaws tsim rau lub koob yees duab loj heev

- Exoplanets: ntiaj chaw uas muaj nyob sab nraum peb lub hnub ci

- Adaptive optics: cov txheej txheem siv los them nyiaj rau huab cua turbulence hauv av-raws li kev soj ntsuam los ntawm kev ntsuas thiab kho qhov deformation ntawm lub teeb