Science

Scientists Measure Size of Black Hole’s Accretion Disk for the First Time

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by measuring the size of the disk of matter surrounding a supermassive black hole for the first time ever. This finding has the potential to expand our understanding of how black holes grow and how surrounding galaxies evolve.

Accretion disks are massive rings of superheated gas, dust, and plasma that rotate around black holes. They are composed of remnants of shredded stars, exoplanets, and other matter that has been torn apart as it is pulled towards the event horizon of a black hole. These disks emit a range of electromagnetic radiation, including X-rays, infrared radiation, radio waves, and visible light, making them detectable by astronomers.

In a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers detected a second double-peak emission coming from the outer edge of the accretion disk surrounding the supermassive black hole III Zw 002. This unexpected discovery allowed them to calculate that the radius of the accretion disk is around 52.4 light-days, which is over 9,000 times the distance from Earth to the sun.

The researchers were not actively searching for the second double-peak emission but were collecting data to confirm the presence of the accretion disk. By using the Gemini Near-Infrared Spectrograph (GNIRS), they were able to detect emissions in different wavelengths simultaneously, which enabled them to spot the second double-peak.

This breakthrough discovery provides new insights into the geometric structure of accretion disks and will allow researchers to observe the feeding process and inner structure of an active galaxy for the first time. The team plans to continue monitoring the accretion disk around III Zw 002 to further understand its growth over time.

This discovery follows another major breakthrough in understanding accretion disks earlier this year, where scientists created artificial accretion disks in the lab. Although the artificial disks only lasted for a short time, they provided valuable information on how these disks are formed.

These advancements in understanding and measuring accretion disks are crucial in unraveling the mysteries of supermassive black holes and their impact on galaxy evolution.

