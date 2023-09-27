A Nearby Supernova Challenges Standard Stellar Evolution Theory

A recently discovered supernova, SN 2023ixf, has surprised astronomers with its behavior, challenging the standard theory of stellar evolution. Discovered by amateur astronomer Kōichi Itagaki of Yamagata, Japan, this Type II supernova provides valuable data for scientists studying the death of massive stars.

Type II or core-collapse supernovae occur when red supergiant stars collapse under their own gravity and explode. SN 2023ixf, located in the Pinwheel Galaxy about 20 million light-years away from Earth, fits this description. However, follow-up observations by astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian have revealed unexpected behavior.

Typically, core-collapse supernovae produce a burst of light known as a shock breakout when the shock wave from the explosion reaches the star’s outer edge. But SN 2023ixf exhibited a delayed shock breakout, contradicting expectations. According to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, this delay is evidence of dense material from recent mass loss, which is unusual for Type II supernovae. The observations also revealed a significant amount of mass loss, nearly the mass of the sun, in the year leading up to the explosion.

The delayed shock breakout suggests potential instability in the final years of a star’s life, leading to extreme mass loss. This may be related to the burn-off of high-mass elements, like silicon, in the star’s core. Additional millimeter-wave observations conducted by the Center for Astrophysics using the Submillimeter Array tracked the collision between the supernova debris and the dense material that was lost before the explosion.

Discovering and studying supernovae when they are young and nearby is crucial for understanding the behavior of massive stars in the final years leading up to their explosions. The partnership between amateur and professional astronomers played a vital role in the discovery and follow-up of SN 2023ixf, allowing for a deeper understanding of stellar evolution and supernova explosions.

