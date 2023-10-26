NASA's Revolutionary Mission to Titan: Tshawb nrhiav lub hli tsis meej ntawm Saturn

NASA tab tom pib ua nws txoj kev mob siab tshaj plaws tsis tau - lub hom phiaj los tshawb txog lub hli enigmatic ntawm Saturn, Titan. Tshaj tawm xyoo 2027, qhov kev ntoj ke mus thoob plaws no yuav siv NASA's Dragonfly, lub zog siv hluav taws xob nuclear loj npaum li lub tsheb, txhawm rau txhawm rau qhib qhov zais cia ntawm lub ntiaj teb dej hiav txwv no.
Nruab nrog cov koob yees duab siab, sensors, thiab cov qauv, Dragonfly lub hom phiaj yog los tshawb xyuas cov chemistry nyuaj uas tuaj yeem ua tus thawj coj hauv lub neej. Nyob rau hauv chav ntawm ze li peb xyoos, nws yuav tshuaj xyuas cov khoom Titans, uas muaj cov khoom siv organic uas yuav cuam tshuam nrog cov dej ua kua hauv qab lub hli dej khov.
Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Titan nyob hauv nws qhov chaw tshwj xeeb, uas zoo ib yam li peb tus kheej. Nrog nws cov huab cua feem ntau yog nitrogen thiab methane, Titan tau dhau los ua ib qho kev txaus siab rau cov kws tshawb fawb. Lub xub ntiag ntawm cov tebchaw no nthuav tawm lub vev xaib zoo nkauj ntawm cov organic chemistry, ua rau Titan lub peev xwm hub rau kab txawv lub neej uas yuav vam meej hauv nws cov kua methane ib puag ncig.
Lwm qhov tseem ceeb uas nyiam cov kws tshawb fawb yog Titan qhov zoo ib yam li lub ntiaj teb struts. Lub xub ntiag ntawm cov dej ntws thiab cov pas dej, tsim los ntawm methane es tsis yog dej, ua rau cov lus nug xav paub txog lub hli geology. Tsis tas li ntawd, kev tshawb pom ntawm cyclopropenylidene, cov pa roj carbon-based molecule tsis pom nyob rau hauv lwm qhov chaw, qhia ntxiv txog qhov ua tau ntawm cov tebchaw nyuaj uas tuaj yeem txhawb nqa lub neej muaj peev xwm ntawm Titan.
Txhawm rau npaj rau Dragonfly txoj kev taug kev, kev sim tshuaj xyuas nruj tau ua nyob rau ntawm NASA's Langley Research Center. Cov kev sim no ntsuas lub drone qhov kev ua haujlwm aerodynamic thiab simulate cov xwm txheej nyuaj uas nws yuav ntsib thaum nws lub hom phiaj.
Kev ntoj ke mus tom ntej rau Saturn lub hli cog lus tias yuav nthuav tawm kev nkag siab zoo rau Titan cov lus zais thiab muaj peev xwm hloov pauv peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm lub neej neeg txawv teb chaws. NASA lub luag haujlwm Dragonfly yog qhov ua pov thawj rau peb qhov kev tsis txaus siab ntawm kev tshawb nrhiav kev tshawb fawb thiab thawb cov ciam teb ntawm qhov peb ib zaug ntseeg tias yog kev tshawb fawb tsis tseeb.
FAQ
Q: Dab tsi yog Dragonfly?
A: Dragonfly yog lub tshuab hluav taws xob nuclear, lub tsheb loj drone tsim los ntawm NASA los tshawb xyuas cov chemistry nyuaj thiab muaj peev xwm ua ntej rau lub neej ntawm Saturn lub hli, Titan.
Q: Dab tsi ua rau Titan tshwj xeeb?
A: Titan yog tib lub hli nyob rau hauv peb lub hnub ci nrog ib tug tuab huab cua, zoo ib yam li lub ntiaj teb. Nws cov huab cua feem ntau muaj nitrogen thiab methane, tsim cov xwm txheej uas tuaj yeem txhawb nqa cov kab txawv ntawm lub neej.
Q: Dab tsi yuav Dragonfly kawm ntawm Titan?
A: Qaus liv yuav kawm titan ntom, cov huab cua nplua nuj thiab tshuaj xyuas cov khoom siv organic uas yuav muaj kev cuam tshuam nrog cov dej ua kua hauv qab lub hli dej khov.
Q: Thaum twg Dragonfly yuav tso tawm?
A: Dragonfly tau teem sijhawm tso tawm hauv 2027 thiab xav tias yuav ncav cuag Titan los ntawm nruab nrab-2030s.
Q: Dragonfly tuaj yeem tiv taus Titan lub cua?
A: Lub luag haujlwm engineers tau ua qhov kev sim dav dav los ntsuas Dragonfly qhov kev ua tau zoo hauv cov xwm txheej hnyav. Cov kev ntsuam xyuas no ua rau muaj kev ntseeg siab rau lub drone lub peev xwm los mus rau Titan lub cim huab cua.