Cov Khoom Siv Hluav Taws Xob Tshiab rau Lub Ntiaj Teb Xov Tooj Cua Loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb yog ntsiag to dua li lub xov tooj txawb ntawm lub hli

Lub Square Kilometer Array (SKA) Lub koob yees duab tsawg zaus, tam sim no tab tom tsim kho hauv Western Australia, tau tsim los ua lub ntiaj teb xov tooj cua loj tshaj plaws thiab tseem ceeb tshaj plaws. Txawm li cas los xij, nws qhov rhiab heev kuj ua rau nws yooj yim rau kev cuam tshuam los ntawm tib neeg tsim los ntawm xov tooj cua nthwv dej. Txhawm rau tiv thaiv qhov teeb meem no, engineers ntawm International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) tau tsim cov khoom siv hluav taws xob tshiab hu ua SMART thawv.

Lub thawv SMART yog tsim los txhawb lub kav hlau txais xov ntawm SKA Low telescope yam tsis muaj hluav taws xob hluav taws xob tseem ceeb. Ua los ntawm cov khoom siv hauv xov tooj cua ntsiag to thiab ntim rau hauv cov ntaub qhwv tshwj xeeb, cov khoom siv no tawm txawm tias muaj hluav taws xob tsawg dua li lub xov tooj ntawm tes muab tso rau saum lub hli. Cov xov tooj cua ntsiag to no yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev txo qis kev cuam tshuam thiab ua kom lub koob yees duab lub peev xwm los ntes cov xov tooj cua tsis zoo los ntawm qhov deb ntawm lub ntiaj teb.

Kev tsim kho ntawm SKA telescope pib thaum Lub Kaum Ob Hlis 2022 tom qab ntau xyoo ntawm kev npaj. Txoj haujlwm no suav nrog ob qhov chaw tsom iav, nrog rau Western Australia tsom mus rau cov xov tooj cua nrog cov zaus qis tshaj plaws thiab South Africa tuav cov wavelengths ntev dua. Thaum ua tiav, SKA telescope yuav hloov pauv peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab pab txoj kev tshawb fawb ntawm nws cov evolution thiab qhov tshwm sim tsis meej hauv qhov tsis tau pom dua.

Txhawm rau tiv thaiv cov kav hlau txais xov rhiab los ntawm kev cuam tshuam, ib cheeb tsam hauv xov tooj cua ntsiag to nyob ib puag ncig lub tsom iav, ua kom nruj tswj kev siv xov tooj ntawm tes thiab xov tooj cua transmitters. Tsis tas li ntawd, kev txhim kho ntawm cov khoom siv hluav taws xob hluav taws xob tsawg tsawg los ntawm ICRAR yuav ua kom lub chaw soj ntsuam nyob twj ywm tsis muaj kev cuam tshuam sab hauv.

SKA telescope sawv cev rau lub ntsiab tseem ceeb hauv xov tooj cua astronomy thiab yuav muab kev pom zoo rau lub cosmos. Nws qhov rhiab heev thiab cov thev naus laus zis siab heev yuav tso cai rau cov kws tshawb fawb saib hnub qub saib cov xov tooj cua tsis tau khiav tawm ntawm thaj chaw uas tsis pom kev, nthuav tawm qhov zais zais ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab txhim kho peb txoj kev paub txog science.

Qhov chaw:

