Cov kws tshawb fawb tshawb pom cov qib siab ntawm Helium hauv Arctic Lava, qhia tias lub ntiaj teb cov tub ntxhais tau tawg

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua qhov kev tshawb pom zoo heev uas yuav qhia txog qhov xau hauv lub ntiaj teb lub hauv paus. Qib siab ntawm helium-3 (³He), uas tsis tshua muaj isotope, tau pom hauv 62 lab xyoo lava ntws ntawm Baffin Island hauv Arctic Archipelago. Qhov kev tshawb nrhiav no nyuaj rau kev ntseeg tias lub ntiaj teb lub hauv paus, lub pob hlau loj heev nyob rau hauv nruab nrab ntawm lub ntiaj teb, yog encapsulated thiab cais.

Feem ntau, ³Nws pom nyob rau hauv pob zeb los ntawm cov khoom tawg los ntawm lub hnub thaum lub sij hawm thaum ntxov ntawm lub ntiaj chaw. Txij li thaum lub ntiaj teb tsis tsim ntau ³Nws thiab dab tsi me me tsis khiav mus rau hauv qhov chaw vim hnub ci hluav taws xob, nws yog qhov txawv txav kom pom cov qib siab ntawm cov isotope hauv pob zeb niaj hnub no. Feem ntau ntawm ³He-nplua nuj pob zeb tau taug qab mus rau lub ntiaj teb lub mantle.

Cov theem ntawm ³Nws pom nyob rau hauv Baffin Islands ' lava olivine pob zeb deb tshaj qhov uas cov kws tshawb fawb ntseeg tias ua tau. Lub ntiaj teb lub mantle, uas tas li tso lava thiab absorbs ib feem ntawm lub crust, ib txwm poob ib co ntawm cov qub khaws cia ³Nws dhau sij hawm. Txawm li cas los xij, yog tias tus nqi ntawm ³Nws nyob hauv lub pob zeb tshaj qhov txwv, nws qhia tias helium yog los ntawm lwm qhov chaw.

Qhov kev tshawb pom no ua rau cov neeg tshawb nrhiav xav txog qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm helium los ntawm lub ntiaj teb lub hauv paus. Qhov no nyuaj rau kev nkag siab yav dhau los tias cov txheej txheem tseem ceeb thiab txheej txheej ntawm lub ntiaj teb, suav nrog cov mantle thiab crust, yog tshuaj lom neeg ruaj khov thiab tsis hloov cov khoom nruab nrab ntawm lawv. Yog tias qhov kev tshawb pom no muaj tseeb, nws qhia tau tias peb lub ntiaj teb qhov tob sab hauv yog qhov muaj zog dua li qhov kev xav yav dhau los, nrog cov ntsiab lus txav ntawm cov tub ntxhais hlau thiab cov pob zeb ntawm lub ntiaj teb.

Kev tshawb nrhiav ntxiv tam sim no tab tom pib los txiav txim siab seb cov ntsiab lus uas tsis yog helium tseem khiav tawm ntawm lub ntiaj teb lub hauv paus thiab yuav ua li cas thiab thaum twg cov ntsiab lus no tsiv mus rau hauv cov pob zeb ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Qhov kev tshawb fawb pom zoo no ua rau pom qhov nyuaj thiab muaj zog ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb thiab muaj peev xwm los kho peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm nws cov txheej txheem sab hauv.

