High-zog Electrons los ntawm lub ntiaj teb txuas rau dej tsim nyob rau lub hli

Ib txoj kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no coj los ntawm ib tus kws tshawb fawb ntiaj teb los ntawm University of Hawai'i ntawm Manoa tau nthuav tawm qhov kev tshawb pom tshiab txog keeb kwm ntawm dej ntawm lub hli. Cov kws tshawb fawb pom tau tias muaj zog electrons nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb daim ntawv plasma ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv cov txheej txheem yaig ntawm lub hli saum npoo av, uas muaj peev xwm ua rau muaj kev tsim dej. Lawv qhov kev tshawb pom tau luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv Journal Nature Astronomy.
Qhov concentration thiab kev faib dej ntawm lub hli yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev nkag siab txog nws txoj kev tsim thiab kev loj hlob. Tsis tas li ntawd, qhov kev tshawb pom no tuaj yeem ua rau pom lub hauv paus chiv keeb ntawm cov dej khov nab kuab pom nyob rau hauv cov cheeb tsam uas muaj qhov ntxoov ntxoo mus tas li ntawm lub hli.
Lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb, hu ua magnetosphere, tiv thaiv peb lub ntiaj teb los ntawm huab cua hauv qhov chaw thiab muaj teeb meem hluav taws xob los ntawm lub hnub. Kev sib cuam tshuam ntawm hnub ci cua thiab cov hlau nplaum tsim ib qho elongated magnetic tail hu ua plasma sheet, uas muaj cov hluav taws xob hluav taws xob siab thiab ions. Cov khoom no tuaj yeem los ntawm ob lub ntiaj teb thiab hnub ci cua.
Cov kev tshawb fawb yav dhau los tau tsom mus rau kev cuam tshuam ntawm lub zog ions los ntawm lub hnub ci cua hauv qhov chaw huab cua ntawm lub cev ntuj ceeb tsheej zoo li lub hli. Txawm li cas los xij, qhov kev tshawb fawb tshiab no qhia txog lub luag haujlwm ntawm lub zog hluav taws xob los ntawm lub ntiaj teb hauv cov txheej txheem yaig ntawm lub hli. Cov kws tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas cov ntaub ntawv qhia txog tej thaj chaw deb tau los ntawm Moon Mineralogy Mapper ntsuas thaum lub sij hawm India lub Chandrayaan-1 lub hom phiaj los kawm txog kev hloov pauv hauv cov dej thaum lub hli txav mus los ntawm lub ntiaj teb magnetotail.
Kuj ceeb tias, cov kev soj ntsuam pom tau hais tias cov dej tsim nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb magnetotail zoo ib yam li thaum lub hli nyob sab nraum magnetotail, uas nws yog bombarded nrog hnub ci cua. Qhov no qhia tau hais tias tej zaum yuav muaj cov txheej txheem tsim ntxiv lossis qhov chaw tshiab ntawm cov dej tsis ncaj qha cuam tshuam nrog lub hnub ci cua. Cov kws tshawb fawb kwv yees tias hluav taws xob los ntawm cov hluav taws xob hluav taws xob siab tuaj yeem ua lub luag haujlwm rau cov teebmeem no.
Kev sib txuas ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hli nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm cov dej tsim thiab nto evolution tseem tsis tau to taub tag nrho. Kev tshawb fawb ntxiv, suav nrog lub luag haujlwm lunar nyob rau hauv NASA's Artemis program, yuav tsim nyog los saib xyuas cov ntshav nyob ib puag ncig thiab dej muaj nyob rau ntawm lub hnub qub hnub qub nyob rau ntau theem ntawm lub hli taug kev los ntawm lub ntiaj teb magnetotail.
Qhov chaw:
- University of Hawai'i ntawm Manoa, Nature Astronomy