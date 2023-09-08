A recent study has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery about Earth’s Southern Hemisphere: a thin but dense layer of ancient ocean floor wrapping around the core. This previously unknown feature exists approximately 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) below the surface, at the core-mantle boundary (CMB). Geologists have long relied on seismic investigations to gain insights into the inner structure of our planet, and this new research has shown that the complexity of Earth’s interior is far greater than previously believed.

The study, conducted by geologist Samantha Hansen from the University of Alabama and her colleagues, involved utilizing seismic waves from earthquakes in the southern hemisphere to probe the ULVZ (ultralow velocity zones) structure along the CMB. By analyzing the movement and interaction of these seismic waves, researchers were able to map the composition of the material beneath Earth’s surface. The ULVZs, where the sound waves travel slower, are believed to be oceanic crust buried over millions of years.

Simulations presented in the study propose that convection currents may have shifted the ancient ocean floor to its present location, despite it not being near recognized subduction zones on the surface. While other explanations haven’t been completely ruled out, the ocean floor hypothesis appears to be the most plausible explanation for the ULVZs at this time. The researchers also suggest that the ancient ocean crust may wrap around the entire core, although its thinness makes it difficult to confirm.

The implications of this discovery are significant for various fields of study. Understanding the intricacies of Earth’s composition is crucial for investigating phenomena such as volcanic eruptions and the fluctuations in the planet’s magnetic field, which shields us from solar radiation in space. Furthermore, uncovering how heat from the core escapes up into the mantle provides valuable insights into Earth’s overall processes.

This high-resolution map of Earth’s hidden geology showcases the profound connections between Earth’s shallow and deep structures and sheds light on the complex mechanisms driving our planet. As seismic surveys continue in the future, further details and a more comprehensive understanding of Earth’s interior will be unveiled.

– Science Advances