Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Extraordinary Early Cambrian Microfossils Muab Kev Pom Zoo Tshiab rau Cycloneuralians

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 11, 2023
Extraordinary Early Cambrian Microfossils Muab Kev Pom Zoo Tshiab rau Cycloneuralians

An international research team led by Prof. Zhang Huaqiao has made an exciting discovery in the field of paleontology. They have uncovered extraordinary early Cambrian microfossils that preserve the introvert musculature of cycloneuralians, a group of animals including roundworms, horsehair worms, mud dragons, and many others. This discovery provides valuable insights into the early evolution of cycloneuralians, which are closely related to arthropods, the most successful animals on Earth.

The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, highlights the significance of these microfossils in understanding the functional morphology and evolutionary significance of early Cambrian organisms. The fossils, found in the Kuanchuanpu Formation of China, are exceptionally well-preserved and provide evidence of the musculature of these ancient animals.

The researchers describe three phosphatized specimens, with one in particular (NIGP179459) being better preserved. This specimen consists of five interconnected rings, as well as radial and longitudinal structures. The rings and structures are interpreted as fossilized muscles, representing different groups of muscles such as circular and longitudinal muscles.

Based on their arrangement and texture, the researchers suggest that these microfossils belong to the priapulans, a group of marine worms. The presence of a muscular grid suggests a similarity to priapulans, while the hexaradial symmetry is comparable to scalidophorans.

Overall, these extraordinary microfossils provide valuable insights into the anatomy and evolutionary relationships of early Cambrian cycloneuralians. They contribute to our understanding of the diversity and complexity of ancient organisms and shed light on the origins of arthropods and other successful animal groups.

Qhov chaw:
- Kev Ua Haujlwm ntawm Royal Society B: Biological Sciences

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence Siv los ntsuas qhov kev ntxhov siab nyob rau hauv Soybeans raug Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments