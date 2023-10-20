Surviving the Sun's Demise: Txoj hmoo ntawm Planet V

Txoj hmoo ntawm Planet V, lub cev zoo li lub hnub qub nyob hauv peb lub hnub ci, thaum lub sij hawm qhov kawg ntawm peb lub hnub poob yog ib qho kev txaus siab ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov pej xeem sawv daws. Raws li G-hom lub hnub qub tseem ceeb, lub hnub yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev ua haujlwm ntawm peb lub hnub ci, muab cov cua sov thiab lub teeb tsim nyog rau lub neej hauv ntiaj teb thiab cuam tshuam cov xwm txheej ntawm lwm lub ntiaj teb. Txawm li cas los xij, zoo li txhua lub hnub qub, lub hnub muaj qhov txwv tsis pub muaj sia nyob.
Nyob rau hauv kwv yees li tsib billion xyoo, cov kws tshawb fawb kwv yees tias lub hnub yuav deplete nws hydrogen roj thiab nthuav mus rau hauv ib tug loj heev liab, thaum kawg poob mus rau hauv ib tug dawb dwarf. Cov txheej txheem no yuav muaj kev cuam tshuam loj rau lub hnub ci, uas ua rau muaj kev puas tsuaj ntawm cov ntiaj chaw.
Planet V, rau lub hom phiaj ntawm qhov kev sib tham no, muaj nyob rau hauv thaj chaw nyob, tseem hu ua Goldilocks zone, ntawm peb lub hnub ci. Thaj chaw no yog hais txog thaj av ib ncig ntawm lub hnub qub uas cov xwm txheej zoo tagnrho rau kev muaj cov dej ua kua ntawm lub ntiaj teb saum npoo av, ib qho xwm txheej uas ntseeg tau tias tsim nyog rau lub neej raws li peb paub.
Kev ciaj sia ntawm Planet V nyob rau hauv lub ntsej muag ntawm lub hnub tuag hinges ntawm ntau yam, nrog rau qhov tseem ceeb tshaj plaws yog nws qhov deb ntawm lub hnub. Raws li lub hnub nthuav dav mus rau hauv lub loj loj, nws tau npaj kom engulf lub ntiaj teb sab hauv, muaj peev xwm suav nrog lub ntiaj teb. Yog tias Planet V nyob dhau qhov kev nthuav dav radial, nws yuav dim kev puas tsuaj.
Txawm li cas los xij, kev khiav tawm qhov kev nthuav dav tsis tau ua kom muaj sia nyob mus ntev ntawm Planet V. Lub hnub hloov mus rau hauv lub ntsej muag dawb yuav ua rau txo qis hauv nws qhov luminosity, uas ua rau qhov kub thiab txias ntawm tag nrho cov ntiaj chaw seem. Tshwj tsis yog Planet V muaj qhov cua sov sab hauv lossis qhov chaw tuab, cua sov-kawg, nws yuav dhau los ua qhov chaw khov kho uas tsis muaj peev xwm txhawb nqa lub neej.
Tsis tas li ntawd, thaum lub hnub tuag throes, lub hnub ci cua tuaj yeem tshem tawm lub ntiaj teb qhov chaw. Yog tsis muaj txheej txheej huab cua tiv thaiv, Planet V yuav raug teeb meem hluav taws xob cosmic thiab ntsib kev pheej hmoo siab ntawm asteroid thiab comet bombardment, ua rau muaj sia nyob txawm tias nyuaj dua.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum nws muaj peev xwm theoretically ua tau rau Planet V los tiv thaiv lub hnub hloov mus rau hauv lub loj loj liab thiab tom qab tawg mus rau hauv ib tug dwarf dawb, tej yam kev mob nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj chaw tom qab cov xwm txheej no zoo li yuav inhospitable. Kev ciaj sia ntawm txhua daim ntawv ntawm lub neej ntawm Planet V yuav nyob ntawm lawv lub peev xwm los hloov kho rau cov xwm txheej hnyav no.
Qhov kev tshuaj ntsuam no yog ua raws li peb txoj kev nkag siab tam sim no ntawm stellar evolution thiab planetary science. Kev tshawb pom yav tom ntej thiab kev txhim kho thev naus laus zis yuav ua rau muaj kev nkag siab tshiab rau kev ciaj sia ntawm cov ntiaj chaw tshaj li lub neej ntawm lawv cov hnub qub.
Qhov chaw:
1. "Lub neej voj voog ntawm lub hnub." National Aeronautics thiab Space Administration.
2. "Zoo Zoo." Planetary Society.
3. "Lub hnub yav tom ntej." European Space Agency.
4. "Stellar Evolution." University of Tennessee, Department of Physics thiab Astronomy.
5. "Txoj hmoo ntawm lub Hnub Ci." Harvard-Smithsonian Center rau Astrophysics.