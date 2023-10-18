Txoj Cai Thib Ob ntawm Infodynamics thiab Simulated Universe Theory

By

Lub simulated ntug kev tshawb xav qhia tias peb qhov kev muaj tiag yog lub computer simulation, nrog galaxies, ntiaj chaw, thiab lub neej cov ntaub ntawv tag nrho ua tib zoo programmed rau hauv lub neej. Lub tswv yim no, uas tau txais kev saib xyuas los ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov kws tshawb fawb, tawm tswv yim tias cov cai ntawm lub cev uas tswj hwm peb lub ntiaj teb tsuas yog algorithms. Peb cov kev paub dhau los yog tsim los ntawm cov txheej txheem suav ntawm cov txheej txheem siab heev. Thaum xav txog, qhov kev xav no tau ua nws lub cim hauv kev coj noj coj ua, tshwm sim hauv cov yeeb yaj kiab zoo li The Matrix.

Lub tswv yim ntawm kev muaj tiag raws li kev tsis pom kev tuaj yeem taug qab mus rau tim Nkij teb chaws thaum ub, qhov twg cov kws tshawb fawb zoo li Plato suav tias lub ntiaj teb cov khoom siv los ua qhov tshwm sim lossis kev tsis pom tseeb, nrog qhov tseeb qhov tseeb nyob hauv thaj tsam ntawm lub siab thiab tus ntsuj plig. Nyob rau lub sijhawm tam sim no, lub tswv yim no tau hloov mus rau hauv kev xav tias ob qho tib si ntiaj teb cov khoom siv thiab kev nco qab yog ib feem ntawm kev muaj tiag simulated. Kev nce qib tsis ntev los no hauv kev suav thiab cov thev naus laus zis digital tau ntxiv qhov txuas ntxiv ntawm kev xav zoo, qhov twg qhov tseeb ntawm kev muaj tiag hla lub cev.

Hauv zej zog kev tshawb fawb, kev simulated ntug kev tshawb xav tau ua rau muaj kev txaus siab thiab tsis ntseeg. Qee cov kws tshawb fawb tau hais tias yog tias peb qhov kev muaj tiag yog qhov simulation, tej zaum yuav muaj qhov tsis zoo lossis cov qauv uas ntxeev siab rau nws qhov kev simulated. Txawm li cas los xij, nrhiav pov thawj ntawm cov kev tsis txaus ntseeg no tseem yog qhov nyuaj, vim tias peb nkag siab txog cov cai ntawm physics txuas ntxiv mus. Tam sim no, tsis muaj lub hauv paus ntsiab lus kom paub qhov txawv ntawm qhov simulated thiab tsis yog qhov tseeb.

Hauv kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no tau tshaj tawm hauv AIP Advances, ib tus kws tshawb fawb tau tshaj tawm txoj cai tshiab ntawm physics hu ua txoj cai thib ob ntawm infodynamics, uas txhawb kev simulated ntug kev xav. Txoj cai lij choj no, raws li cov ntaub ntawv kev tshawb xav, hais tias "cov ntaub ntawv entropy" ntawm ib qho kev tshwm sim yuav tsum nyob twj ywm lossis txo qis rau lub sijhawm, mus txog qhov tsawg kawg nkaus ntawm qhov sib npaug. Txoj cai lij choj no tau tawm tsam rau txoj cai thib ob ntawm thermodynamics, raws li nws qhia tias cov ntaub ntawv entropy txo qis lub sijhawm thaum entropy nce.

Txoj cai thib ob ntawm infodynamics, raws li kev tshawb fawb, zoo li yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm cosmological nrog rau kev cuam tshuam kev tshawb fawb dav dav. Nws tuaj yeem piav qhia txog tus cwj pwm ntawm cov ntaub ntawv caj ces thiab kev hloov pauv caj ces, nrog rau cov xwm txheej hauv atomic physics thiab lub sijhawm hloov pauv ntawm cov ntaub ntawv digital. Qhov tshwj xeeb tshaj yog, txoj cai no muaj kev piav qhia txog kev tswj hwm ntawm symmetry nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb, vim hais tias siab symmetry sib raug rau cov ntaub ntawv qis tshaj entropy.

Qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm txoj cai thib ob ntawm infodynamics muaj qhov cuam tshuam loj heev rau thaj chaw xws li kev tshawb nrhiav caj ces, kev hloov pauv biology, kev kho caj ces, physics, lej, thiab cosmology. Nws qhia tias peb lub ntiaj teb, nrog nws cov qauv thiab cov txheej txheem, tej zaum yuav yog ib qho kev simulated los yog lub tshuab computer loj. Los ntawm optimizing cov ntaub ntawv compression thiab cov ntsiab lus cov ntaub ntawv, qhov simulation no yuav txuag kev suav lub zog thiab txo cov ntaub ntawv xav tau.

Thaum lub simulated ntiaj teb txoj kev xav tseem xav txog, txoj cai thib ob ntawm infodynamics muab cov txheej txheem kev tshawb fawb los tshawb txog nws qhov siv tau. Kev tshawb nrhiav thiab kev sim ntxiv yog xav tau los sim thiab siv tau txoj cai no, muaj peev xwm ua rau pom qhov tseeb ntawm peb qhov kev muaj tiag.

Qhov chaw:

- "Txoj cai thib ob ntawm infodynamics txhawb kev simulation hypothesis" los ntawm Dr. [Tus kws tshawb fawb lub npe] (AIP Advances)