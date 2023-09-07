The Influence of DNA’s 3D Shape on Cancer-Causing Mutations

A recent study has found that the shape and structure of DNA, beyond its genetic code, may play a role in the accumulation of cancer-causing mutations. This study explores the concept of “genomic topography,” which refers to elements of the genome that go beyond the sequence of DNA molecules. It includes factors such as the tightness of DNA winding and the activation of certain genes in different cells.

The research, published in the journal Cell Reports, examines the associations between the topographical features of DNA and known patterns of cancer mutations across various types of cancer. By studying over 5,000 tumor samples from 40 different cancer types, the study analyzes 516 topographical features to understand their influence on the location of genetic mutations.

Some of these features are related to the timing and location of mutations during the transcription process, which is crucial for translating DNA into RNA. Others are connected to proteins called histones, which DNA wraps around, as well as the structure of the wound DNA. Another feature involves a protein called CTCF, which regulates the 3D structure of chromatin, the complex formed by DNA and histones. CTCF enables DNA to form highly compact chromatin loops.

According to the study’s findings, certain mutation patterns associated with alcohol consumption occur early in the process of cell replication. This pattern was observed in head and neck, esophageal, and liver cancer cells. In addition, the researchers discovered that different topographical features can be linked to mutations resulting in the same changes to DNA’s “letters” in immune cell cancer. This suggests that these mutations have different underlying causes.

While the study provides valuable insights into cancer-specific mutations, there is still much to be understood about the role of DNA topography. Future research may explore the link between genetic conditions and DNA’s topographical features and investigate the interactions between different environmental factors and cancer-causing mutations. By further exploring these associations, researchers hope to uncover why DNA shape influences the development of cancer.

In terms of applications, the study has made its data available through the COSMIC database, which could potentially aid in the development of targeted cancer treatments. However, it should be noted that the study had certain limitations, as the topographical data was collected from a different group of patients than the cancer mutation data. Further research with data collected from the same cells may provide different results.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of considering DNA’s 3D shape in understanding the patterns of cancer-causing mutations. By unraveling the complexities of genomic topography, scientists aim to enhance their ability to prevent, treat, and comprehend different forms of cancer.

Qhov chaw:

– The research study published in Cell Reports

– Dr. Katerina Gurova, Associate Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute

– Fulai Jin, Associate Professor of Genetics at Case Western Reserve University