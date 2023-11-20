Lub Ntiaj Teb Thaum Ntxov Qhia Txog Kev Pom Zoo: Cov Tub Ntxhais Hluas Galaxies Qhia Txog Cov Tshuaj Uas Tsis Taus

Ib pab neeg ntawm astrophysicists los ntawm Northwestern University tau ua qhov kev tshawb pom zoo heev txog kev hloov pauv ntawm lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov galaxies siv cov ntaub ntawv los ntawm James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Cov kws tshawb fawb tau tsom mus rau "cov tub ntxhais hluas" galaxies uas tsim tsuas yog ob-rau-peb lab xyoo tom qab lub Big Bang, muab kev nkag siab zoo rau peb lub hauv paus chiv keeb.
Kev lig kev cai, kev kawm cov galaxies nyob deb yog zoo li rov qab mus rau lub sijhawm, nrog lub teeb siv ntau txhiab xyoo kom ncav cuag peb. Pab pawg neeg tsom xam ntawm Tshuaj Evolution Constrained siv Ionized Lines hauv Interstellar Aurorae (CECILIA) Kev Tshawb Fawb cov ntaub ntawv qhia txog kev tshawb pom tsis tau xav txog. Cov galaxies no tsis tsuas yog kub tshaj qhov xav tau tab sis kuj ceeb tias muaj cov khoom hnyav xws li npib tsib xee.
Siv cov duab sib xyaw tsim los ntawm lub teeb sau los ntawm 23 galaxies, pab pawg tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas qhov muaj yim yam: Hydrogen, helium, nitrogen, oxygen, silicon, sulfur, argon, thiab nickel. Thaum cov ntsiab lus sib zog tau cia siab, muaj cov nickel, ib qho hnyav dua li hlau, yog qhov kev tshwm sim txawv tshaj plaw.
Kev soj ntsuam nickel hauv cov galaxies nyob deb yog qhov tshwm sim tsis tshua muaj tshwm sim, txawm tias nyob hauv cov qub galaxies ze rau peb. Feem ntau, npib tsib xee tau pom tom qab ntau lub neej voj voog ntawm cov hnub qub, los ntawm supernovas, thiab kev sib txuas ntxiv thiab kev sib kis ntawm cov ntsiab lus hnyav thoob plaws hauv lub galaxy. Qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm nickel qhia ib yam dab tsi tshwj xeeb txog cov hnub qub nyob rau hauv cov galaxies thaum ntxov.
Tus kws sau ntawv ntawm txoj kev tshawb no, Assistant xibfwb Allison Strom, kwv yees tias qhov ntsuas kub siab dua hauv cov tub ntxhais hluas galaxies yuav txuas nrog lawv cov tshuaj lom neeg tshwj xeeb. Nws piav qhia tias qhov sib txawv galaxy kub yog qhov tshwm sim ntawm lawv cov tshuaj DNA sib txawv, vim tias qhov kub thiab txias ntawm cov pa hauv galaxies yog qhov sib txuas.
Qhov kev tshawb fawb tshiab no qhib cov lus nug tshiab txog lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov thiab tsim cov galaxies. Txoj kev tshawb nrhiav qhov kev tshawb pom tau luam tawm nyob rau hauv Astrophysical Journal Letters, tso lub teeb rau ntawm cov txheej txheem nyuaj thiab nyuaj uas ua rau peb cov keeb kwm cosmic.
FAQ
1. Txoj kev tshawb no qhia dab tsi txog lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov galaxies?
Txoj kev tshawb nrhiav pom tias lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov "cov hluas" galaxies kub dua li qhov xav tau thiab muaj cov khoom hnyav xws li npib tsib xee, uas tsis tshua muaj nyob hauv cov galaxies nyob deb.
2. Cov txheej txheem twg tau siv los kawm cov galaxies no?
Cov kws tshawb fawb astrophysicists tau siv cov ntaub ntawv los ntawm James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) thiab Tshuaj Evolution Constrained siv Ionized Lines hauv Interstellar Aurorae (CECILIA) Survey. Lawv ua ke lub teeb wavelengths sau los ntawm ntau lub galaxies los tsim ib daim duab sib xyaw.
3. Vim li cas qhov muaj nickel tseem ceeb?
Nickel feem ntau pom nyob rau hauv cov laus galaxies ze rau peb, tom qab ntau qhov kev sib tw ntawm supernovas thiab cov synthesis ntawm cov ntsiab lus hnyav. Nws muaj nyob rau hauv cov tub ntxhais hluas galaxies qhia cov yam ntxwv tshwj xeeb hauv lawv cov hnub qub.
4. Lub galaxy kub thiab chemistry txuas nrog li cas?
Txoj kev tshawb no tus thawj coj sau qhia tias qhov ntsuas kub siab dua ntawm cov galaxies no tuaj yeem txuas nrog lawv cov tshuaj lom neeg sib txawv. Qhov kub thiab chemistry ntawm cov pa hauv galaxies yog intrinsically intertwined.