Ib pab neeg ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb ua kom nkag siab txog qhov tsaus ntuj nrog cov duab tsaus ntuj

Cov kws tshawb fawb los ntawm University of Adelaide, nrog rau pab pawg tshawb fawb thoob ntiaj teb, tau ua tiav qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev nthuav tawm qhov tsis meej ntawm cov teeb meem tsaus ntuj, uas suav txog 84% ntawm lub ntiaj teb cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb. Lawv lub hom phiaj yog nyob rau ntawm qhov theoretical particle hu ua "dark photon," uas yuav pab txuas qhov sib txawv ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj thiab cov teeb meem tsis tu ncua.
Cov teeb meem tsaus ntuj, cov khoom tsis pom tseeb uas tseem tsis tau paub ntau, tau raug tsim los ntawm kev sib cuam tshuam gravitational. Txawm li cas los xij, nws qhov xwm txheej txuas ntxiv mus elude physicists thoob ntiaj teb. Qhov tsaus nti photon hypothesis, uas posits lub hav zoov ntawm ib tug loj particle uas ua raws li ib tug portal ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj sector thiab tsis tu ncua teeb meem, tau txais traction nyob rau hauv to taub qhov enigma no.
Xibfwb Anthony Thomas, Txwj Laug Xib Fwb ntawm Physics ntawm University of Adelaide, piav qhia, "Peb txoj haujlwm qhia tau hais tias qhov tsaus ntuj photon hypothesis nyiam tshaj tus qauv qauv kev xav ntawm qhov tseem ceeb ntawm 6.5 sigma, uas ua pov thawj rau kev tshawb pom particle." Qhov kev tshawb pom no coj peb ib kauj ruam los ze zog kom nkag siab qhov xwm txheej ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj.
Cov teeb meem tsaus ntuj muaj ntau dua li cov teeb meem niaj hnub, nrog tsib npaug ntawm qhov muaj nyob hauv ntiaj teb. Physicists suav hais tias kev nthuav dav ntxiv txog qhov tsaus ntuj yog ib qho kev sib tw loj tshaj plaws hauv lawv daim teb. Qhov tsaus nti photon, ib qho kev xav tsis zoo uas cuam tshuam nrog cov khoom zais, muaj peev xwm los ua lub zog thauj khoom rau qhov tsaus ntuj.
Txhawm rau kom nkag siab txog cov teeb meem tsaus ntuj, pab pawg kws tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas qhov cuam tshuam ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj photon tuaj yeem muaj rau ntawm kev sim cov txiaj ntsig los ntawm cov txheej txheem sib sib zog nqus inelastic tawg. Cov txheej txheem no suav nrog kev kawm kev sib tsoo ntawm cov khoom uas tau ua kom nrawm mus rau lub zog siab heev. Los ntawm kev tshuaj xyuas cov khoom los ntawm cov kev sib tsoo no, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem tau txais cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb ntawm cov qauv ntawm lub ntiaj teb subatomic.
Pab pawg tau siv Jefferson Lab Angular Momentum (JAM) parton faib ua haujlwm thoob ntiaj teb kev tshuaj xyuas lub hauv paus, hloov kho nws kom suav nrog qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm photon tsaus. Lawv qhov kev tshawb pom tau qhia tias qhov tsaus ntuj photon hypothesis yog nyiam tshaj tus qauv qauv kev xav, muab pov thawj rau qhov muaj nyob ntawm cov khoom no.
Qhov kev tshawb fawb tshiab no qhib qhov muaj peev xwm tshiab rau kev tshawb nrhiav qhov nyuaj ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj. Kev nkag siab txog qhov tsaus ntuj tsis yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev nthuav tawm cov lus tsis meej ntawm lub qab ntuj khwb tab sis kuj tseem txhawb peb txoj kev paub txog lub hauv paus physics.
Source: Phau ntawv Journal of High Energy Physics