Dark matter, a mysterious substance comprising 80 percent of the universe’s mass, continues to elude scientists as they seek to uncover its true nature and behavior. The European Space Agency (ESA) is embarking on a groundbreaking mission called “The Analysis of Resolved Remnants of Accreted Galaxies as a Key Instrument for Halo Surveys,” also known as ARRAKIHS. This endeavor aims to unravel the enigmatic workings of dark matter by observing galaxies similar to our own Milky Way.

Dark matter remains elusive because it does not interact with light, rendering it invisible to us. However, scientists have detected its presence through its effects on visible matter. Galaxies like the Milky Way are enveloped in “dark matter haloes,” invisible bubbles of dark matter that have a direct impact on galactic rotation. The ARRAKIHS mission, named after the desert planet in the “Dune” series, will specifically scan the outer rims of galaxies, focusing on the dwarf galaxies orbiting within these dark matter haloes.

ARRAKIHS has a targeted itinerary, involving the examination of 75 galaxies for 150 hours each. By studying these galaxies’ outer rims and the satellite dwarf galaxies within the haloes, astronomers hope to gather valuable insights and compare their findings with computational models. ESA categorizes ARRAKIHS as a “fast” or F-mission, signifying a relatively rapid launch after selection and cost-efficiency. It follows in the footsteps of ESA’s first F-mission, the Comet Interceptor, set for launch in 2029.

To secure its place in the cosmos, ARRAKIHS underwent a critical mission design review in September, receiving approval from ESA higher-ups. Astrophysicist Pascale Jablonka, leading ARRAKIHS’s science component, expressed excitement and gratitude for progress made thus far. The next step involves a more detailed review of the spacecraft’s instruments and science objectives, known as Phase A/B.

With the ARRAKIHS mission, ESA continues its relentless pursuit of understanding dark matter, striving to shed light on the universe’s most enigmatic component. As scientists eagerly anticipate the launch in 2030, they hope this mission will provide groundbreaking insights into the hidden workings of dark matter.

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

Q: Dab tsi yog qhov tsaus ntuj?

Q: Why is dark matter difficult to study?

Q: What are dark matter haloes?

Q: What is the objective of the ARRAKIHS mission?

Q: How does the ARRAKIHS mission differ from previous missions?

