Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb Astronomers siv Einstein lub hauv paus ntsiab lus rau daim ntawv qhia kev faib tawm ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Cov kws tshawb fawb Astronomers siv Einstein lub hauv paus ntsiab lus rau daim ntawv qhia kev faib tawm ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj

Astronomers have utilized a principle proposed by Albert Einstein over a century ago to create a detailed map of the distribution of dark matter. The team’s method allows for the detection of “clumps” of dark matter found between galaxies, providing insight into the distribution of this mysterious substance on smaller scales.

Dark matter poses a challenge for scientists because, despite making up about 85% of the universe, it is invisible. It does not interact with electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, and is incredibly weak in doing so. Dark matter consists of particles that are not comprised of electrons, protons, and neutrons like normal matter.

The presence of dark matter can only be inferred through its gravitational effects on normal matter. Without dark matter, galaxies would rotate too quickly and would not be held together by the gravity of visible matter alone. It is believed that galaxies are surrounded by halos of dark matter, and some models suggest the presence of dark matter clumps within galaxies and in the spaces between them.

A research team from Japan used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study the distribution of dark matter around a distant galaxy. They employed gravitational lensing, a concept derived from Einstein’s theory of general relativity, to observe light from a quasar that was 11 billion light-years away.

Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive object bends the path of light passing by it, creating multiple images or amplifying the brightness of a single object. By using ALMA, the researchers were able to map the distribution of dark matter clumps between galaxies and along the line of sight to the quasar. The results supported the “cold dark matter” model, which suggests that dark matter is made up of slow-moving particles.

This research contributes to a better understanding of dark matter and its distribution in the universe.

Qhov chaw:

1. The Astrophysical Journal (Research Paper)

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Spying Spectra: Puas yog James Webb Space Telescope Spot Earth-like Civilizations on Exoplanets?

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Kev tshawb fawb tshiab nthuav tawm lub luag haujlwm ntawm cov npuas npuas hauv Retreating Tidewater Glaciers

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Unraveling Txoj Kev Ua Neej Tsis Zoo ntawm Patescibacteria

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

technology

Tshiab Realme 11 5G Series Yuav Los sai sai

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Huawei Saib GT4 Series Tsim thiab Nqe Leaked

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
technology

Kev sib piv: Huawei Mate 60 Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Alpine Siv Txoj Kev Laus Tsev Kawm Ntawv rau Kev Xeem Aero ntawm Italian Grand Prix

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments