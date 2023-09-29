Lub neej hauv nroog

Cov kws tshawb fawb siv Keck Cosmic Web Imager kom pom lub vev xaib Cosmic yam tsis muaj teeb pom kev zoo

Sep 29, 2023
Astronomers have been able to observe the cosmic web, the large-scale structure that connects galaxies and galaxy clusters, without the need for illumination, thanks to the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). This breakthrough was made possible by the instrument’s ability to measure the presence of neutral hydrogen, the main component of the cosmic web. Specifically, the KCWI looks for the soft glow of excited hydrogen through a specific wavelength called the Lyman Alpha line.

The KCWI, designed by Professor Christopher Martin of Caltech, is installed on the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaiʻi. By measuring the Lyman alpha emissions at different wavelengths, the team is not only able to determine the shape of the cosmic web in two dimensions but also calculate the distance of the emission sources.

Understanding the structures of the cosmic web is crucial for our understanding of the universe as a whole. The web provides gas to galaxies, influencing their evolution, and also helps scientists study the behavior of dark matter, a hypothetical substance that encompasses galaxies and constitutes most of the matter in the universe. The cosmic web is said to trace the location of dark matter, which can only be detected through its gravitational interactions.

By creating a 3D map of the cosmic web, astronomers gain valuable insights into the architecture of the universe and the mechanics of galaxy formation. The study detailing this achievement is published in Nature Astronomy.

