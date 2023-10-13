Ib qho kev sib tsoo uas tsis npaj txhij: Ob lub Ice Giant Exoplanets tsim lub teeb pom kev zoo

In a surprising discovery, an international team of astronomers has observed a collision between two ice giant exoplanets orbiting a sun-like star. This powerful collision produced a burst of light and dust, which may lead to the formation of new moons around a newly-formed planet in the future. The findings, published in the journal Nature, reveal the bright heat afterglow and resulting dust cloud, which caused the parent star to dim over time.

The astronomers formed a collaborative effort after an enthusiast noticed an unusual change in the star’s brightness. The star, named ASASSN-21qj, exhibited a doubling in infrared brightness three years before fading in visible light. This intrigued the team, prompting them to study the star intensively for the next two years.

Further analysis indicated that the most plausible explanation for the observed phenomena was a collision between two ice giant exoplanets. These celestial bodies, composed of ice and rock, created an infrared glow, which was detected by NASA’s NEOWISE mission. Dr. Simon Lock, one of the co-lead authors of the study, explained that their calculations and computer models suggest that the temperature and size of the glowing material align with the collision of two ice giant exoplanets.

The debris cloud resulting from the impact eventually moved in front of the star, causing it to dim at visible wavelengths. Over the next few years, this cloud of dust is expected to spread along the orbit of the collision remnant. Astronomers anticipate that the scattering of light from this cloud could be detected using ground-based telescopes and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The researchers will closely monitor the system to observe any further developments. Dr. Zoe Leinhardt, a co-author of the study, noted that it would be fascinating to witness the potential condensation of the material around the remnant, possibly forming a system of moons orbiting the new planet.

This intriguing discovery sheds light on the intense dynamics of planet formation, offering valuable insights into the processes that shape our universe.

References:

- Xwm: "Ib qho kev sib tsoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb tom qab thiab kev hloov pauv ntawm huab cua khib nyiab"

- University of Bristol: https://www.bristol.ac.uk/