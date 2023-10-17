- Puas yuav Comet 2/P Encke thiab Taurid meteors 'trick' lossis 'kho' cov neeg soj ntsuam xyoo no?

Lub Kaum Hli thiab Kaum Ib Hlis yog lub hlis zoo rau kev saib huab cua, thiab 2023 tsis muaj qhov tshwj xeeb. Xyoo no, muaj ib qho laj thawj tshwj xeeb uas yuav tsum tau ceev faj thaum Comet 2P Encke, qhov chaw ntawm Lub Kaum Ib Hlis Taurid Fireballs, ncav cuag perihelion thaum Lub Kaum Hli 22nd. Hmoov tsis zoo, xyoo no qhov pom ntawm lub comet tsis haum rau cov neeg soj ntsuam Earthbound. Nws yuav qis nyob rau saum ntuj kaj ntug, tsuas yog plaub degrees ntawm lub hnub thaum nws mus txog perihelion ntawm sab deb ntawm nws lub orbit.
Comet 2P Encke muaj lub sij hawm orbital ntawm 3.3 xyoo thiab yog ib feem ntawm cov swarm ntau dua hu ua Encke (los yog Taurid) Complex. Nws orbits nyob rau hauv lub orbit ntawm Mercury thiab tawm mus rau lub asteroid siv ntawm Mars thiab Jupiter. Qhov kev pom zoo tom ntej ntawm lub hnub qub tsis yog txog thaum Lub Xya Hli 11, 2030.
Lub Taurid meteors, tseem hu ua Halloween Fireballs, tsim ob lub kwj deg uas muaj zog txij thaum Lub Kaum Hli mus txog rau nruab nrab Lub Kaum Ib Hlis. Thaum lawv muaj tus nqi qis ntawm tsuas yog tsib lub meteors ib teev, lawv tsis muaj npe nrov rau kev tsim cov foob pob hluav taws. Xyoo no, Hunter's Full Moon tshwm sim rau Lub Kaum Hli 28th, tab sis lub hli ci ntsa iab yuav tsum tsis txhob cuam tshuam qhov pom ntawm cov pob hluav taws.
Lwm qhov dej nag los saib xyuas rau lub caij no suav nrog Orionids, uas nce siab thaum sawv ntxov hnub Sunday, Lub Kaum Hli 22nd, nrog qhov xav tau ntawm 20 meteors ib teev. Lub Leonids, uas siab tshaj plaws nyob rau lub Kaum Ib Hlis 18th, xav tias yuav muaj qis dua ntawm tsuas yog 15 meteors ib teev. Txawm li cas los xij, muaj pov thawj tias peb tuaj yeem mus txog txoj kev qub rau Leonid kwj, uas tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev nce ntxiv hauv kev ua haujlwm.
Thaum lub sij hawm meteor da dej, koj tuaj yeem taug qab meteors rov qab mus rau qhov ci ntsa iab hauv lawv cov hnub qub. Piv txwv li, yog tias koj tuaj yeem taug qab lub hnub qub rov qab mus rau Orion, nws yog Orionid thiab yog tias koj tuaj yeem taug qab nws rov qab mus rau Leo, nws yog Leonid.
Zuag qhia tag nrho, thaum pom kev pom ntawm Comet 2P Encke tej zaum yuav raug txwv rau xyoo no, tseem muaj ntau txaus siab tos ntsoov nrog Taurid meteors thiab lwm yam nag xob nag cua.
Qhov chaw:
- Puas yuav Comet 2/P Encke thiab Taurid meteors 'trick' lossis 'kho' cov neeg soj ntsuam xyoo no?
- https://www.universetoday.com/153409/will-comet-2-p-encke-and-the-taurid-meteors-trick-or-treat-observers-this-year/