Astronomers pom lub nroog-loj loj Comet mus rau lub ntiaj teb

Astronomers tau tshawb pom lub nroog loj me me nrog cov dej khov txias uas tab tom mus rau lub ntiaj teb. Lub npe hu ua 12P / Pons-Brooks, lub pob zeb loj heev no yog kwv yees li peb npaug ntawm Mount Everest. Nws yog cais raws li ib tug cryovolcanic comet, uas txhais tau hais tias nws yog ib tug txias volcano tas li emitting ice khib nyiab thoob plaws hauv peb lub hnub ci system. Lub comet ua raws li 71-xyoo orbit nyob ib ncig ntawm lub hnub thiab tau soj ntsuam zaum kawg los ntawm tib neeg nyob rau hauv 1954. Tsis ntev los no, astronomers tau pom cov duab tshiab ntawm lub hnub qub, nthuav tawm ob lub horns tawm ntawm nws.

Lub hnub qub, nyob hauv Hercules constellation, yuav ua rau nws ze tshaj plaws rau lub ntiaj teb thaum lub Plaub Hlis 21, 2024. Nws tau kwv yees tias yuav ncav cuag qhov loj ntawm +4, qhia tias nws ci ntsa iab saum ntuj. Tus lej qis dua qhia tau hais tias ib qho khoom ci dua. Rau kev sib piv, North Star muaj qhov loj ntawm +2. Yog li ntawd, lub hnub qub tuaj yeem pom ntawm lub qhov muag liab qab nyob rau lub Tsib Hlis thiab Lub Rau Hli Ntuj xyoo 2024, nrog rau nws qhov ci ntsa iab tshaj plaws tau kwv yees yuav nyob rau lub Rau Hli 2. Tom qab nws txoj hauv kev ze rau lub ntiaj teb, 12P / Pons-Brooks yuav tsis pom rau tib neeg ntxiv mus txog 2095. .

