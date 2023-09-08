Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb siv lub koob yees duab Hack los nthuav qhia thaj chaw nkaum ntawm lub hnub huab cua

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Cov kws tshawb fawb siv lub koob yees duab Hack los nthuav qhia thaj chaw nkaum ntawm lub hnub huab cua

A team of scientists behind the Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) have successfully used a camera hack to capture images of rarely seen regions of the Sun’s atmosphere. By adding a small, protruding “thumb” to the instrument, the bright light from the Sun was blocked, allowing the fainter light of its atmosphere to be visible.

The hack involved modifying the safety door on the EUI camera, which slides open to let light in. By stopping the door halfway with the thumb, the bright light from the Sun’s disc was shielded, revealing the ultraviolet light from the corona, the outermost part of the atmosphere. The result is an ultraviolet image of the Sun’s corona, with the disc of the Sun superimposed in the middle.

The corona, which is usually hidden by the bright light of the Sun’s surface, is typically only visible during a total solar eclipse. By mimicking the eclipse effect, scientists were able to capture images of the corona, which has long baffled researchers due to its higher temperatures compared to the Sun’s surface.

ESA’s Solar Orbiter, launched in 2020, aims to capture close-up images of the Sun using six instruments to unravel some of its mysteries. This camera hack has demonstrated the potential for a new type of instrument that can capture both images of the Sun and its corona.

Qhov chaw:
– NASA/ESA (image)
– Frédéric Auchère, Astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Université Paris-Sud
– Daniel Müller, ESA’s Project Scientist for Solar Orbiter

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Spying Spectra: Puas yog James Webb Space Telescope Spot Earth-like Civilizations on Exoplanets?

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Kev tshawb fawb tshiab nthuav tawm lub luag haujlwm ntawm cov npuas npuas hauv Retreating Tidewater Glaciers

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Unraveling Txoj Kev Ua Neej Tsis Zoo ntawm Patescibacteria

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Revolutionizing Retirement: Yuav ua li cas Asia Pacific Pension Administration Software hloov pauv kev lag luam

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Council Rejects Proposal for Digital Advertising Board

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
technology

Nyob Ua Ke nrog 4-hauv-1 30W Charging Chaw nres tsheb rau ntau yam khoom siv

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Spying Spectra: Puas yog James Webb Space Telescope Spot Earth-like Civilizations on Exoplanets?

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments