Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Tuam Tshoj Tus Thawj Kws Tshawb Fawb Cov Lus Nug India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Tuam Tshoj Tus Thawj Kws Tshawb Fawb Cov Lus Nug India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

The chief scientist of China’s first lunar mission, Ouyang Ziyuan, has raised doubts about India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was celebrated as a source of national pride. According to Ziyuan, the Chandrayaan-3 lander did not touch down on the Moon’s southern pole as claimed by India’s space agency, ISRO.

Ziyuan suggests that the lander actually landed 619 kilometers away from the polar region, far from the Moon’s south pole. His argument is based on his perception of the Moon’s south pole, which he believes to be smaller due to the planet’s tilt of only 1.5 degrees. While NASA designates 80 to 90 degrees as the Moon’s south pole, Ziyuan calculates that it lies between 88.5 to 90 degrees.

India had previously announced that the Chandrayaan-3 lander would touch down at approximately 70 degrees latitude. However, Ziyuan’s claims contradict this information. It is worth noting that India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission aimed to land a space probe on the lunar south pole, marking a historic milestone for the country.

India has been making efforts to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover, which entered hibernation after its unsuccessful landing attempt. The Indian space agency, ISRO, has been persistently attempting to establish communication with the lander and rover before the next sunset on the Moon which will occur on October 6.

Qhov chaw:

– Chandrayaan-3 mission: https://www.isro.gov.in/chandrayaan-3-mission

– China’s lunar mission: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Lunar_Exploration_Program

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Science

Generative AI Tshawb nrhiav P vs NP Teeb meem: Kev pom los ntawm GPT-4

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

Generative AI Tshawb nrhiav P vs NP Teeb meem: Kev pom los ntawm GPT-4

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments