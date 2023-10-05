Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Tuam Tshoj Qhib Lub Hom Phiaj Lunar rau Kev Koom Tes Thoob Ntiaj Teb hauv Lub Hom Phiaj los ua Qhov Chaw Loj Loj los ntawm 2030

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 5, 2023
Tuam Tshoj Qhib Lub Hom Phiaj Lunar rau Kev Koom Tes Thoob Ntiaj Teb hauv Lub Hom Phiaj los ua Qhov Chaw Loj Loj los ntawm 2030

China has announced that it is welcoming countries and international organizations to participate in its Chang’e-8 lunar mission. The mission is part of China’s goal to establish a permanent habitat on the south pole of the moon by 2030 and become a major space power. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) made the announcement during the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Under this international cooperation, China and its partners will have the opportunity to launch and operate their spacecraft, conduct spacecraft-to-spacecraft interactions, and jointly explore the surface of the moon. International partners are also invited to join the Chang’e-8 mission and deploy their own modules once the Chinese spacecraft lands.

Interested parties have until December 31 to submit a letter of intent to the CNSA. The final selection of proposals will be made in September 2024. This cooperation is expected to lay the foundations for the construction of the Beijing-led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) in the 2030s.

China’s lunar missions have been progressing steadily. The Chang’e-7 mission is scheduled for 2026 and will search for lunar resources on the moon’s south pole. This will be followed by the Chang’e-8 mission. In addition, China plans to send the Chang’e-6 probe to the far side of the moon in the first half of 2024 to retrieve soil samples.

China’s timeline for establishing an outpost on the south pole aligns with NASA’s Artemis program. NASA aims to put U.S. astronauts back on the lunar surface in December 2025, with the Artemis 3 mission. The Artemis program includes missions in 2027 and 2029 as well.

It is important to note that NASA is prohibited by U.S. law from collaborating with China. However, 29 countries, including India, have signed the Artemis Accords, a pact aimed at establishing norms of behavior in space and on the lunar surface. China and Russia have not signed this agreement.

In terms of international participation in China’s lunar station program, Russia and Venezuela are the only confirmed partners so far.

Sources: China National Space Administration (CNSA)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Kaum ob tug tub ntxhais kawm ntawv lub tsev kawm ntawv theem pib los txuas nrog International Chaw Chaw Nres Tsheb hauv Live Link-Up

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Cov Ntawv Pov Thawj Molecular ntawm Phaeomelanin hauv Fossils Muab Kev Pom Zoo rau Cov Tsiaj Qub Xim Xim

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Gingers muaj nyob rau 10 lab xyoo, tshawb nrhiav

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

Kaum ob tug tub ntxhais kawm ntawv lub tsev kawm ntawv theem pib los txuas nrog International Chaw Chaw Nres Tsheb hauv Live Link-Up

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Cov Ntawv Pov Thawj Molecular ntawm Phaeomelanin hauv Fossils Muab Kev Pom Zoo rau Cov Tsiaj Qub Xim Xim

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Gingers muaj nyob rau 10 lab xyoo, tshawb nrhiav

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Cov khoom tsis xws luag tuaj yeem kis tau sai dua Soundwaves, Raws li Kev Tshawb Fawb Tshiab

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments