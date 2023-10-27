New Discovery: Unveiling the Secrets of Lunar Landings

When the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the Moon’s surface on August 23, a remarkable event unfolded. As it descended and made contact with the lunar soil, a significant amount of lunar material was ejected into space, resulting in a striking phenomenon known as an “ejecta halo.”

Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have estimated that approximately 2.06 tonnes of lunar epi-regolith, which refers to the top surface of lunar soil or regolith, were expelled from the landing site over an area of 108.4 m². This captivating discovery, documented in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, offers valuable insights into the behavior of lunar materials during landing events and paves the way for further research on lunar geology.

To investigate this phenomenon, scientists turned to the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) aboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. By comparing detailed panchromatic imagery captured before and after Vikram’s landing, they were able to characterize the mesmerizing ‘ejecta halo.’ This irregular bright patch encircled the lander, unveiling the fascinating dynamics involved in lunar landings.

The findings shed light on the forces and mechanisms at play during the landing process, providing scientists with a deeper understanding of the impact of lunar landers on the lunar surface. Furthermore, the scientists estimated the amount of ejected lunar epiregolith using empirical relations, adding to our knowledge of the quantities and behavior of lunar materials in such events.

This new discovery marks a significant milestone in lunar exploration, offering a fresh perspective on the interaction between spacecraft and the moon’s surface. It opens up exciting avenues for future studies, propelling our understanding of the Moon’s geology and paving the way for more advanced lunar missions.

