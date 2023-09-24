Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

ISRO txuas ntxiv sim tsim kev sib cuag nrog Chandrayaan-3's Lander thiab Rover

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 24, 2023
ISRO txuas ntxiv sim tsim kev sib cuag nrog Chandrayaan-3's Lander thiab Rover

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that it will wait another 14 days to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The organization will continue its efforts to revive the lander and rover until the next sunset on the Moon, which is scheduled for October 6. However, the ISRO chief, S Somnath, stated that it is uncertain when the contact will be established with the instruments of Chandrayaan-3.

The main challenge for the lander and rover would be to reactivate after enduring temperatures as low as -200 degrees Celsius. If the onboard instruments manage to survive the extreme cold on the Moon, they can spring back to life and carry on with their mission to gather and transmit information from the lunar surface for the next fourteen days.

Further testing has been done on the rover module of Chandrayaan-3, and it has been fully tested. The design similarity between Pragyan and Vikram allows for the tests that worked for Pragyan to also be applicable to Vikram. This increases the possibility of successful revival of the lander and rover.

After conducting experiments from August 23 to September 4, the rover and lander modules of Chandrayaan-3 were put into a dormant state to withstand the extremely cold conditions at the Moon’s south pole.

Reviving the lander and rover would be significant not only for the continuation of their mission, but also for the additional information they could gather through subsequent experiments. Confirming the presence of water on the Moon would be a crucial discovery.

Qhov chaw:
- Lub Sijhawm Hindustan
- Nyob Mint

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Kev Txom Nyem Hloov Chaw thiab Nws Qhov cuam tshuam rau Columbia Spotted Qav

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Txoj Kev Tshawb Fawb Tshiab Tshawb Xyuas Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Mitigation Translocation ntawm Columbia Spotted Qav

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Kawm txog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Mitigation Translocation ntawm Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Kev Txom Nyem Hloov Chaw thiab Nws Qhov cuam tshuam rau Columbia Spotted Qav

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Txoj Kev Tshawb Fawb Tshiab Tshawb Xyuas Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Mitigation Translocation ntawm Columbia Spotted Qav

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Kawm txog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Mitigation Translocation ntawm Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Sir Brian May Proudly Supports NASA's Successful Asteroid Sample Collection

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments