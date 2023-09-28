Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Tshiab Simulation thev naus laus zis kwv yees muaj qhov tshwm sim loj ntawm kev sib koom ua ke Dub qhov hauv Milky Way-zoo li Galaxies

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Tshiab Simulation thev naus laus zis kwv yees muaj qhov tshwm sim loj ntawm kev sib koom ua ke Dub qhov hauv Milky Way-zoo li Galaxies

Scientists have made significant advancements in understanding the enigmatic nature of black holes by utilizing sophisticated simulation technology. Researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Northwestern University, and the University of Florida (UF) have predicted the existence of massive, merging black hole binaries in Milky Way-like galaxies, challenging previous theories. These findings were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Black holes are celestial objects with an intense gravitational force that even light cannot escape. The groundbreaking detection of gravitational waves in 2015, caused by the coalescence of two black holes, provided new insights into the universe. Through the use of the POSYDON code, scientists have been able to simulate binary-star populations and make predictions about the existence of merging massive black holes.

Stellar-mass black holes are formed from the collapse of stars and have a gravitational field so intense that neither matter nor radiation can evade them. The detection of gravitational waves in 2015 was a significant milestone in astrophysics, as it confirmed the existence of merging black holes with masses approximately 30 times that of the sun.

The mechanisms responsible for the formation of these black holes are still debated among astrophysicists. Some theories propose that they are the result of the evolution of two stars within a binary system, while others suggest they occur when black holes in densely populated star clusters collide. The POSYDON collaboration has made important strides in simulating binary-star populations, bridging the gap between theory and observation.

The POSYDON code, developed by the UNIGE, Northwestern, and UF teams, has overcome limitations in previous models by using detailed simulations to predict the evolution of binary systems. This open-source software provides more accurate predictions by considering the intricate physics of single and binary stars. It has enabled scientists to simulate tens of millions of binary star systems and estimate the statistical properties of the resulting gravitational-wave source population.

The findings from this research have significant implications for our understanding of black holes and their origins. By expanding our knowledge of these celestial objects, we can gain further insights into the mysteries of the universe.

Qhov chaw:
– University of Geneva (UNIGE)
- Northwestern University
– University of Florida (UF)
- Nature Astronomy

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA nthuav dav kev ua haujlwm ntawm New Horizons Spacecraft rau Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Kev Tshawb Fawb

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments