Lub Npe Tshiab: Pom Lub Hnab Uas Muaj Teeb Meem Hauv Lub Ntiaj Teb Lub Ntiaj Teb: Lub Sijhawm Tsis Muaj Hnub Nyoog

Ib qho kev tshwm sim tshwj xeeb tau nthuav tawm hauv lub ntiaj teb lub ntiaj teb, ua rau cov neeg nyiam saib hnub qub thiab cov neeg nyiam qhov chaw zoo ib yam. Qhov kev tso tawm tsis raug thaum taug kev hauv qhov chaw tau ua rau muaj kev tsim lub ntiaj teb tshiab - ib lub hnab ntim khoom uas ntab dawb hauv qhov chaw. Cov cuab yeej siv, tso tawm los ntawm NASA tus kws tshawb fawb astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli thiab Loral O'Hara thaum tab tom ua kev kho sab nraum International Space Station (ISS), tau ua nws txoj hauv kev ncig lub ntiaj teb ntawm qhov nrawm nrawm ntawm kwv yees li 17,000 mais ib teev.

Lub hnab lub ntsej muag lub ntsej muag tau ua rau nws pom hauv ntau thaj tsam txij li nws txoj kev ywj pheej tsis xav tau. Cov kev soj ntsuam tam sim no qhia tau hais tias lub hnab ntim khoom tau hloov pauv mus rau hauv cov khoom sib txawv orbital lossis qhov chaw khib nyiab. Lub US Space Force tam sim no nquag saib xyuas nws txoj hauv kev.

Rau cov neeg nyiam saib qhov pom ntawm qhov tshwm sim txawv tshaj plaw, lub tsom iav raj lossis lub tsom iav raj yuav tsim nyog. Thaum lub hnab ntim cov cuab yeej me me, nws qhov kev xav tau siab tso cai rau pom kev nyob rau hauv txoj cai. Hmo no (21 Kaum Ib Hlis), cov neeg nyob hauv qee qhov chaw hauv tebchaws Askiv, suav nrog South Wales, Cotswolds, thiab Oxfordshire, tuaj yeem muaj sijhawm pom nws thaum yav tsaus ntuj. Thaum tsaus ntuj, lub hnab ntim khoom yuav tsum hla North London thiab sab hnub tuaj ntug dej hiav txwv.

Txhawm rau kom koj muaj feem yuav pom, ua tib zoo saib ntawm huab cua. Cov neeg nyob hauv tebchaws Askiv yav qab teb tuaj yeem pom qhov zoo tshaj plaws thaum 6:24 teev tsaus ntuj txog 6:34 teev tsaus ntuj. Txawm li cas los xij, muaj cov lus ceeb toom qhia tias lub sijhawm zoo los saib xyuas lub hnab ntim khoom yuav yog lub Kaum Ib Hlis 24, thaum 5:30 teev tsaus ntuj txog 5:41 teev tsaus ntuj.

Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell los ntawm Harvard Center for Astrophysics piav qhia tias lub hnab ntim khoom tsis nyob hauv qhov chaw ruaj khov thiab yuav tsis pom nyob mus ib txhis. Hloov chaw, nws tau kwv yees tias yuav rov nkag mus rau lub ntiaj teb huab cua thiab tawg tag nrho hauv ob peb lub hlis.

Siv lub sijhawm tsis tshua muaj los ua pov thawj kev sib koom ua ke ntawm tib neeg tsim cov khoom nrog qhov dav ntawm qhov chaw. Cia koj ntsia ntsia saum ntuj, thiab paub txog kev zoo nkauj ntxim nyiam ntawm peb lub zej zog cosmic.

FAQ

Q: Kuv tuaj yeem pom lub hnab ntim cov cuab yeej cuam tshuam li cas hauv lub orbit?

A: Txhawm rau pom lub hnab ntim khoom, koj yuav xav tau ob lub koob yees duab lossis lub tsom iav. Nrhiav nws hauv cov cheeb tsam tshwj xeeb thaum lub sij hawm lub qhov rais, xws li South Wales, Cotswolds, thiab Oxfordshire thaum yav tsaus ntuj. Tom qab ntawd, nws yuav tsum hla North London thiab sab hnub tuaj ntug dej hiav txwv.

Q: Thaum twg yog lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los saib lub hnab ntim khoom?

A: Lub sijhawm pom zoo los soj ntsuam lub hnab ntim khoom yog lub Kaum Ib Hlis 24, thaum 5:30 teev tsaus ntuj txog 5:41 teev tsaus ntuj. Cov neeg nyob hauv yav qab teb teb chaws Aas Kiv, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog nyob rau thaj tsam xws li South Wales, Cotswolds, thiab Oxfordshire, muaj lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws ntawm kev pom thaum 6:24 teev tsaus ntuj txog 6:34 teev tsaus ntuj.

Q: Lub hnab ntim cov cuab yeej puas tseem pom nyob tsis muaj sijhawm?

A: Tsis yog, lub hnab ntim khoom tsis nyob hauv qhov chaw ruaj khov thiab xav tias yuav rov nkag mus rau lub ntiaj teb huab cua hauv ob peb lub hlis. Thaum nws ua li ntawd, nws yuav hlawv tag nrho.

Q: Leej twg yog tus saib xyuas lub hnab ntim cov cuab yeej txoj hauv kev?

A: Lub US Space Force yog nquag saib xyuas cov trajectory ntawm cov cuab yeej lub hnab tig orbital khoom.