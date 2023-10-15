Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Tus kws yees duab kov yeej huab npog kom ntes tsis tshua muaj hnub ci dab noj hnub

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 15, 2023
Tus kws yees duab kov yeej huab npog kom ntes tsis tshua muaj hnub ci dab noj hnub

Thick cloud cover threatened to ruin the view of yesterday’s annular solar eclipse in the East Kootenay region. However, a sudden break in the clouds allowed College of the Rockies Astronomy Lab Tech Rick Nowell to capture a few shots of the rare event. Nowell described the effort required to photograph the eclipse, including finding the necessary equipment and adjusting the telescope for optimal focus. Despite the challenges, Nowell was able to capture the best photo of the eclipse, even capturing two solar sunspots.

The partial eclipse began at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th, with the Moon covering 67% of the Sun at its peak at 10:25 a.m. Nowell’s successful capture of the event serves as a testament to his determination and technical skill.

Eclipse photography can be a complex endeavor, requiring specialized equipment and knowledge. Some of the terms mentioned by Nowell include a Celestron telescope, a focal reducer, a visual back, a Crayford focuser, and a finderscope. These are all tools that play a role in capturing clear and accurate images of celestial events like eclipses.

It’s worth noting that viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous and potentially cause permanent eye damage. Therefore, it’s essential to use a solar filter or view the eclipse indirectly using projection techniques, as described by Nowell when he used the white filter box lid as a projection screen.

Source: e-KNOW (no URL provided)

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm ob npaug Oxygen Levels rau Cov Neeg Nyob: Ib Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Doerr ntawm Sustainability Launches Mineral-X: Kev Txhim Kho Kev Lag Luam Mining mus rau Lub Zog huv

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Kev tsim ntawm Pangea Ultima tuaj yeem ua rau kub hnyiab thiab hem Mammalian ciaj sia taus

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm ob npaug Oxygen Levels rau Cov Neeg Nyob: Ib Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Doerr ntawm Sustainability Launches Mineral-X: Kev Txhim Kho Kev Lag Luam Mining mus rau Lub Zog huv

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kev tsim ntawm Pangea Ultima tuaj yeem ua rau kub hnyiab thiab hem Mammalian ciaj sia taus

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Txoj Cai Lij Choj Ntxiv Cov Ntaub Ntawv Ua Haujlwm: Ib Txoj Kev Pom Zoo ntawm Kev Hloov Kho

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments