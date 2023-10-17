Ib qho cuab yeej tshiab cuam tshuam nrog lub paj hlwb cov hlab ntsha tso lub teeb ntawm kev nco txog lub sijhawm ntev

By

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau tshawb pom yav dhau los tsis paub txog kev cuam tshuam txog lub hlwb cov hlab ntsha uas ua rau cov txheej txheem ntawm kev nco mus ntev. Thaum cov kev tshawb fawb feem ntau tau tsom mus rau cov neurons hauv kev nkag siab txog kev kawm thiab kev nco, kev tshawb pom tsis ntev los no qhia tias lwm hom cell, xws li pericytes, ua lub luag haujlwm thiab.

Pericytes yog cov hlwb uas ua rau cov phab ntsa ntawm cov hlab ntsha me hauv lub hlwb thiab muaj lub luag haujlwm los tswj kev noj qab haus huv ntawm cov hlab ntsha hauv hlwb. Txawm li cas los xij, kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no qhia tau hais tias pericytes kuj tseem tuaj yeem koom nrog ntau yam mob paj hlwb, suav nrog mob stroke, qaug dab peg, thiab ntau yam sclerosis.

Txoj kev tshawb no tus kws sau ntawv laus, Cristina Alberini, hais txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm qhov kev tshawb pom no, hais tias cov kab mob hauv lub hlwb cuam tshuam nrog cov teeb meem vascular thiab metabolic tuaj yeem tshwm sim los ntawm kev tsis txaus ntawm kev koom tes ntawm ntau hom cell. Qhov kev pom tshiab no qhib qhov muaj peev xwm tshiab rau kev nkag siab txog cov hauv paus ntsiab lus ntawm cov xwm txheej zoo li Alzheimer's kab mob thiab dementia.

Cov kws tshawb fawb kuj tau tshawb xyuas lub luag haujlwm ntawm cov tshuaj hormones protein hu ua insulin-zoo li kev loj hlob 2 (IGF2) hauv kev kawm thiab kev nco. Lawv pom tias IGF2 qib nce hauv pericytes tom qab kawm hauv nas thiab nas. Qhov kev tshawb pom no ua rau cov lus nug ntawm seb IGF2 hauv pericytes puas tsim nyog rau kev tsim cov kev nco mus ntev.

Txhawm rau tshawb xyuas ntxiv, cov kws tshawb fawb tau sim siv cov nas uas IGF2 tsim tawm hauv pericytes raug tshem tawm. Lawv pom tias cov nas no tsis tuaj yeem tsim kev nco mus ntev piv rau cov nas ib txwm muaj. Tshwj xeeb, lawv tau pom qhov tsis txaus nyob rau hauv ob qho tib si lub ntsiab lus thiab qhov chaw nco, qhia qhov tseem ceeb ntawm IGF2 hauv pericytes rau kev tsim kev nco.

Tsis tas li ntawd, cov kws tshawb fawb tau pom tias kev txhawb nqa neuronal coj mus rau IGF2 ntau lawm hauv pericytes, uas tom qab ntawd txhawb kev ua haujlwm neuronal ua haujlwm cuam tshuam nrog kev kawm. Qhov kev tshawb pom no qhia tias muaj kev sib koom tes ntawm cov neurons thiab pericytes hauv kev tsim cov kev nco mus ntev.

Hauv kev xaus, txoj kev tshawb no qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm pericytes thiab lawv cov khoom tsim ntawm IGF2 nyob rau hauv cov txheej txheem intricate ntawm lub sij hawm ntev lub cim xeeb tsim. Kev nkag siab txog cov txheej txheem no tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev nce qib hauv kev kho mob ntsig txog kev nco thiab mob paj hlwb.

Qhov chaw:

- Kiran Pandey, thiab al., Neuronal kev ua ub no tsav IGF2 qhia los ntawm pericytes los ua lub cim xeeb ntev, Neuron (2023).