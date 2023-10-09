Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hli Captured nyob rau hauv stunning Diam duab los ntawm Astronaut nyob rau hauv lub International chaw nres tsheb

Gabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hli Captured nyob rau hauv stunning Diam duab los ntawm Astronaut nyob rau hauv lub International chaw nres tsheb

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) captured a breathtaking photo of the Earth and Moon on June 8, 2023, while orbiting over Iraq. The oblique-angle photo offers a unique perspective, with the Moon peeking over Earth’s atmospheric limb.

The image, taken from an altitude of 252 miles (406 kilometers), showcases Earth’s atmospheric limb, which is the edge of the atmosphere. The blue-toned haze seen in the photo is the mesosphere, which extends up to about 50 miles (80 kilometers) before transitioning into the thermosphere, which is commonly considered part of outer space.

At the center of the image, the Moon is visible as it peeks over the horizon. The Moon is approximately 251,000 miles (405,500 kilometers) from Earth at its furthest point, known as apogee. In this particular photo, the Moon is in its waning gibbous phase, which occurs between the full-moon and half-moon phases.

Below the wispy clouds in the middle of the view, there is a recognizable landmark – Lake Assad. Situated in northern Syria, Lake Assad is the largest lake in the country and serves as a crucial source of drinking and irrigation water for the region. The reservoir was created by the Tabqa Dam, which also happens to be Syria’s largest hydroelectric dam.

The awe-inspiring image, acquired with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a focal length of 25 millimeters, was taken by a member of the Expedition 69 crew. The photo, provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at Johnson Space Center, has been cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, with lens artifacts removed to present a clearer view of the Earth and Moon.

The International Space Station Program supports the laboratory as part of the ISS National Lab, collaborating with astronauts to capture valuable images of Earth for scientific and public use. This particular photo was made available by NASA-JSC’s contract with GeoControl Systems.

By Gabriel Botha

Science

Euclid Space Telescope Resumes Mission

Oct 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

NASA tshaj tawm thawj cov duab ntawm qhov loj tshaj Asteroid Sample puas tau sau

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Nkag siab txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm ncuav qab zib hauv Online Privacy

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

