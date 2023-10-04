Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm NGC 4654: Qhov Nruab Nrab Kauv Galaxy hauv Virgo Cluster

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 4, 2023
Cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm NGC 4654: Qhov Nruab Nrab Kauv Galaxy hauv Virgo Cluster

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an awe-inspiring image of the intermediate spiral galaxy NGC 4654. Situated in the constellation Virgo, this galaxy has features of both unbarred and barred spirals. Its bright center and swirling starry arms make it a captivating sight. NGC 4654 is located just north of the celestial equator, making it visible from both the northern and southern hemispheres. This galaxy is approximately 55 million light-years away from Earth.

NGC 4654 is among the Virgo Cluster galaxies that exhibit an asymmetric distribution of stars and neutral hydrogen gas. Astronomers believe that it may be undergoing a process called “ram pressure stripping.” As this galaxy moves through the superheated plasma known as the intracluster medium in the Virgo galaxy cluster, the gravitational pull exerts pressure on NGC 4654. This pressure, similar to the sensation of wind on a still day for a biker, strips the galaxy of its gas. Consequently, a long, thin tail of hydrogen gas has formed on the southeastern side of NGC 4654.

Interestingly, most galaxies that experience ram pressure stripping possess minimal cold gas, impeding their ability to form new stars. However, NGC 4654 maintains star formation rates consistent with galaxies of similar size. This suggests that NGC 4654 is an exception to this pattern.

NGC 4654 also experienced an interaction with the companion galaxy NGC 4639 around 500 million years ago. The gravitational effects of NGC 4639 stripped gas along the edge of NGC 4654, inhibiting star formation in that region. Consequently, this interaction resulted in the asymmetrical distribution of stars within NGC 4654.

Scientists study galaxies like NGC 4654 to better understand the relationship between young stars and the cold gas from which they form. The Hubble Space Telescope, operated by NASA, plays a crucial role in capturing such breathtaking images, allowing researchers to delve deeper into the mysteries of the universe.

Qhov chaw:
- NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, ESA, thiab J. Lee (Space Telescope Science Institute); Kev Ua Haujlwm: Gladys Kober (NASA / Catholic University of America)

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Lub luag haujlwm ntawm Artificial txawj ntse hauv kev txhawb nqa kev puas siab puas ntsws ntawm astronauts

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA muab Kev Pabcuam Psyche Lub Hom Phiaj rau Hlau-Rich Asteroid

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Interdisciplinary Research Illuminates Particle Splitting Processes

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

Lub luag haujlwm ntawm Artificial txawj ntse hauv kev txhawb nqa kev puas siab puas ntsws ntawm astronauts

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA muab Kev Pabcuam Psyche Lub Hom Phiaj rau Hlau-Rich Asteroid

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Interdisciplinary Research Illuminates Particle Splitting Processes

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Cov txheej txheem tshiab rau Carbon Capture siv cov txheej txheem ntub dej-Swing

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments