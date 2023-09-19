Ua tim khawv lub Northern Lights nyob rau hauv Ireland: Koj Phau Ntawv Qhia rau lub Spectacular Natural Phenomenon

By

Lub teeb sab qaum teb, tseem hu ua aurora borealis, yog ib qho zoo nkauj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Ntau tus neeg xav tias koj yuav tsum tau mus rau qhov chaw nyob deb xws li Iceland lossis Alaska kom pom lawv, tab sis txoj xov zoo yog tias koj tuaj yeem pom qhov tshwm sim zoo nkauj no nyob hauv Ireland thiab Northern Ireland.

Cov teeb pom kev zoo nkauj ntawm ntsuab, paj yeeb, xiav, thiab ntshav liab tuaj yeem pom los ntawm ntau qhov chaw thoob plaws tebchaws. Los ntawm sab qaum teb ntug dej hiav txwv ntawm Northern Ireland thiab qhov chaw ntawm ntug dej hiav txwv Antrim mus rau Co Mayo nyob rau sab hnub poob ntug dej hiav txwv ntawm Ireland, Ashbourne nyob rau hauv Co Meath, thiab txawm lub Dublin cheeb tsam, koj muaj sij hawm mus ntsib no ethereal spectacle.

Txhawm rau nce koj txoj hauv kev pom cov teeb sab qaum teb, qhov kev sib tw yuav los tom ntej rau lub Cuaj Hlis 23 tuaj yeem yog lub sijhawm zoo. Lub equinox cuam tshuam rau lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb thiab qaij ntawm lub ntiaj teb, uas tuaj yeem tsim cov xwm txheej zoo tshaj plaws rau kev pom aurora, raws li David Moore, editor ntawm Astronomy Ireland magazine.

Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias tsis muaj kev lees paub ntawm kev ua tim khawv rau sab qaum teb teeb. Tej yam xws li hnub ci kev ua ub no, huab cua npog, thiab teeb pom kev zoo los ntawm cov nroog thiab cov nroog tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau kev pom. Sab qaum teb ntug dej hiav txwv ntawm Northern Ireland thiab qhov chaw zoo li Mayo, uas muaj qhov tsis pom kev ntawm Dej Hiav Txwv Atlantic, suav tias yog qhov chaw zoo tshaj plaws rau kev pom aurora.

Lub aurora borealis yog qhov tshwm sim ntawm hnub ci flares, los yog tawg ntawm lub hnub, uas tso tawm ntau lab tons ntawm hluav taws xob mus rau qhov chaw. Cov khoom no ces sib tsoo nrog lub ntiaj teb huab cua, tsim cov xim vibrant ntawm sab qaum teb teeb. Feem ntau, lub teeb tsim ib lub voj voog ncig ntawm North Ncej, tab sis thaum lub sij hawm ua haujlwm hnyav, lub aurora tuaj yeem txuas mus rau sab qab teb mus rau Ireland.

Yog tias koj xav pom lub aurora, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nrhiav tau qhov chaw nyob deb ntawm cov neeg tsim teeb. Nyob hauv ib lub nroog lossis lub nroog tsuas yog tso cai rau koj pom cov duab loj, thaum nyob hauv lub tebchaws uas muaj cov pa phem tsawg kawg nkaus tuaj yeem muab qhov pom zoo dua. Astronomy Ireland muaj kev pabcuam aurora ceeb toom uas kwv yees qhov tshwm sim ntawm kev pom raws li kev ua haujlwm hnub ci.

Nco ntsoov, lub ntuj ntshiab yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev pom lub teeb sab qaum teb, yog li ua tib zoo saib xyuas huab cua. Txawm hais tias Ireland qee zaus muaj huab cua huab cua thiab nag los nag, tseem muaj sijhawm los pom qhov pom ntawm qhov xwm txheej txaus ntshai no. Khaws lub qhov muag rau yav tom ntej aurora ceeb toom thiab npaj kom paub txog cov khawv koob ntawm sab qaum teb teeb hauv koj lub tiaj nraum qaum tsev.

Source: Belfast Live (Tsis muaj URLs muab)