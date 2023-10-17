Astronomers Pom Zej Zog Ultrastripped Supernova: SN 2021agco hauv UGC 3855

By

Ib pab neeg ntawm astronomers coj los ntawm Shengyu Yan ntawm Tsinghua University hauv Beijing, Tuam Tshoj tau pom ib tug tshiab ultrastripped supernova, SN 2021agco. Lub supernova tau kuaj pom siv lub Half Meter Telescope (HMT) ntawm Xingming Observatory hauv Suav teb. SN 2021agco tau pom nyob rau hauv galaxy UGC 3855, uas yog kwv yees li 130 lab lub teeb xyoo deb.

Ultrastripped supernovae, zoo li SN 2021agco, yog hom tsis tshua muaj supernova uas lub hnab ntawv progenitor ntawm lub hnub qub tau raug stripped heev ua ntej tawg. Qhov no ua rau muaj cov yam ntxwv zoo ib yam li lwm lub hnab ntawv supernovae (SNe Ib / Ic), tab sis kuj faint. Qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm SN 2021agco muab kev pom muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau kev ua txhaum loj loj thiab tshem tawm cov txheej txheej sab nrauv uas tshwm sim hauv cov hom supernovae.

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau kwv yees tias SN 2021agco muaj qhov ejecta loj ntawm 0.26 hnub ci hnub ci thiab lub zog kinetic ntawm kwv yees li 95.7 quindecillion erg. Lub hnub qub progenitor tau xav tias muaj lub hnab ntawv nrog lub vojvoog ntawm 78.4 hnub ci radii, qhov loj ntawm 0.1 hnub ci pawg, thiab lub zog txhaj tshuaj ntawm 89.3 quindecillion erg.

Tus tswv galaxy, UGC 3855, yog ib qho nruab nrab kauv galaxy uas yog kwv yees li 10.6 billion xyoo. Nws muaj qhov loj ntawm kwv yees li 2.6 billion hnub ci hnub ci thiab lub hnub qub qis-tsim tus nqi ntawm 0.2 hnub ci huab hwm coj ib xyoos.

Qhov kev tshawb pom no qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev kawm supernovae txhawm rau nkag siab zoo dua txog kev hloov pauv ntawm cov hnub qub thiab galaxies. SN 2021agco sawv cev rau qhov piv txwv ze tshaj plaws ntawm lub supernova ultrastripped rau lub ntiaj teb, muab lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb rau cov kws tshawb fawb los kawm txog cov khoom thiab tus cwj pwm ntawm cov xwm txheej tsis tshua muaj cosmic.

Qhov chaw:

“Discovery of the Closest Ultrastripped Supernova: SN 2021agco in UGC 3855” – arXiv (2023). PIB: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.04827

Duab: Cov duab thaum ntxov ntawm SN 2021agco teb pom los ntawm ATLAS thiab Ib Nrab Meter Telescope (HMT) nrog cov duab seem nrog tus tswv tsev-galaxy template rho tawm. Credit: arXiv (2023)

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

Supernova: Muaj zog thiab luminous stellar tawg.

Muaj zog thiab luminous stellar tawg. Hom I thiab Hom II Supernovae: Supernovae cais raws li lawv cov atomic spectra. Hom I supernovae tsis muaj hydrogen nyob rau hauv lawv cov spectra, thaum Hom II supernovae muaj spectral kab ntawm hydrogen.

Supernovae cais raws li lawv cov atomic spectra. Hom I supernovae tsis muaj hydrogen nyob rau hauv lawv cov spectra, thaum Hom II supernovae muaj spectral kab ntawm hydrogen. Type Ib Supernova: Ib subclass ntawm stripped-pob ntawv core-collapse supernovae qhov twg lub hnub qub loj, nrog nws lub hnab ntawv sab nrauv ntawm hydrogen stripped tam sim ntawd, collapses nyob rau hauv nws lub ntiajteb txawj nqus.

Ib subclass ntawm stripped-pob ntawv core-collapse supernovae qhov twg lub hnub qub loj, nrog nws lub hnab ntawv sab nrauv ntawm hydrogen stripped tam sim ntawd, collapses nyob rau hauv nws lub ntiajteb txawj nqus. Ultra stripped supernova: Ib hom tsis tshua muaj supernova qhov twg lub hnab ntawv progenitor tau raug stripped heev ua ntej tawg, ua rau cov spectral nta zoo ib yam li SNe Ib/Ic, tab sis kuj faint.

Ib hom tsis tshua muaj supernova qhov twg lub hnab ntawv progenitor tau raug stripped heev ua ntej tawg, ua rau cov spectral nta zoo ib yam li SNe Ib/Ic, tab sis kuj faint. Ejecta mass: Qhov loj ntawm cov khoom raug tshem tawm thaum lub sij hawm tawg supernova.

Qhov loj ntawm cov khoom raug tshem tawm thaum lub sij hawm tawg supernova. Kinetic zog: Lub zog cuam tshuam nrog kev txav ntawm ib qho khoom.

Lub zog cuam tshuam nrog kev txav ntawm ib qho khoom. Progenitor: Lub hnub qub uas dhau los ntawm kev tawg supernova.

Lub hnub qub uas dhau los ntawm kev tawg supernova. Hnub ci radii: Ib chav ntsuas ntsuas sib npaug rau lub vojvoog ntawm lub hnub.

Ib chav ntsuas ntsuas sib npaug rau lub vojvoog ntawm lub hnub. Star-formation rate: Tus nqi ntawm cov hnub qub tshiab tsim nyob rau hauv ib lub galaxy.