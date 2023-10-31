NASA Unveils Sinister Skull-Shaped Volcanic feature nyob rau hauv Sahara suab puam

Hauv kev ua yeeb yam txias ntawm qhov kev ua yeeb yam zoo nkauj, NASA tau nthuav tawm cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm lub pob txha taub hau zoo li tus qauv looming nyob rau hauv lub qhov dej loj loj hauv Chad. Cov duab pob txha txias no, coj los ntawm ib tus neeg nyob hauv lub tshav dav hlau thoob ntiaj teb chaw nres tsheb thaum Lub Ob Hlis 12, qhia txog qhov txaus ntshai "pob txha taub hau" so hauv plawv Trou au Natron, tseem hu ua Doon Orei, 3,300-foot-dav volcanic caldera.
Lub qhov muag tsis pom kev yog suav nrog natron, cinder cones, thiab ntxoov ntxoo. Natron, ib yam khoom dawb tshwj xeeb, tsim cov xim ntawm pob txha taub hau lub qhov ncauj, qhov ntswg, thiab sab laug sab laug. Nws yog ib qho kev sib xyaw ua ke ntawm sodium carbonate decahydrate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, thiab sodium sulfate. Lub caij no, lub qhov muag thiab qhov ntswg qhov ntswg muaj cinder cones, uas yog ntxhab conical toj tsim nyob ib ncig ntawm volcanic vents, towering saum toj roob hauv pes ib puag ncig. Lub pob txha taub hau lub ominous zoo yog ntxiv accentuated los ntawm tus duab ntxoov ntxoo nrum los ntawm lub crater lub ntug.
Thaum Trou au Natron zoo nkaus li desolate thiab tsis muaj lub neej niaj hnub no, nws yog ib lub pas dej glacial uas muaj hnub nyoog li 14,000 xyoo dhau los. Fossils ntawm hiav txwv snails thiab plankton tau pom hauv qab nws cov natron-them pem teb thaum xyoo 1960, qhia txog cov dej hauv dej yav dhau los. Ntxiv mus, algal fossils yos rov qab 120,000 xyoo tau raug txheeb xyuas thaum lub sijhawm taug kev tom ntej hauv 2015. Kuj ceeb tias, Trou au Natron yog suav tias yog ib qho ntawm cov volcanic tshiab hauv Tibesti Massif, txawm tias cov roob hluav taws nyob ib puag ncig zoo li qub.
FAQ:
Q: Dab tsi yog natron?
A: Natron yog ib txwm muaj ntsev sib xyaw ua ke ntawm sodium carbonate decahydrate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, thiab sodium sulfate.
Q: Dab tsi yog cinder cones?
A: Cinder cones yog ntxhab conical toj tsim nyob ib ncig ntawm volcanic vents, uas nce saum toj ib puag ncig struts.
Q: Trou au Natron nyob qhov twg?
A: Trou au Natron, tseem hu ua Doon Orei, nyob hauv Sahara Suab puam, tshwj xeeb hauv Tibesti Massif hauv Chad.
Q: Puas yog Trou au Natron volcanic kev ua ub no tseem muaj?
A: Thaum Trou au Natron nws tus kheej tsis ua haujlwm tam sim no, nws nyob ze ntawm Tarso Toussidé, uas yog lub tsev muaj peev xwm ua haujlwm stratovolcano.