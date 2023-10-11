Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Ze Lub Ntiaj Teb Asteroid 2023 TF4

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 11, 2023
NASA Tshawb Pom Ze Lub Ntiaj Teb Asteroid 2023 TF4

NASA has recently announced the discovery of a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) named Asteroid 2023 TF4, which is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, October 11. Although Asteroid 2023 TF4 will come very close to our planet, scientists agree that it poses no threat of impact.

This NEA is traveling at an astonishing speed of 31,394 kilometers per hour and will pass by Earth at a distance of 2.2 million kilometers. Its size compares to that of a house, with a width of 49 feet. However, despite its relative proximity, it has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. Only asteroids larger than 492 feet and passing closer than 7.5 million kilometers are given that designation.

Asteroid 2023 TF4 belongs to the group of asteroids known as the Apollo group. This group is named after the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, which was discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. Interestingly, this particular asteroid has never come close to Earth before, and this will mark its first-ever close approach.

After today’s encounter, it is not expected to pass by Earth again in the foreseeable future, as confirmed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The agency will continue to monitor and study this NEA, contributing to our understanding of these celestial bodies and their potential impact risks.

In an unrelated event, NASA will also be showcasing the asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during its mission to Bennu. The sample, obtained after a 6-year journey and a nitrogen purge process, will be presented to the public in a live-streamed event, furthering our knowledge of asteroids and their composition.

Qhov chaw:
– NASA (no URLs provided)

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence Siv los ntsuas qhov kev ntxhov siab nyob rau hauv Soybeans raug Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments