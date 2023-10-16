Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

NASA pom lub hnub qub Asteroid los ze lub ntiaj teb

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 16, 2023
NASA pom lub hnub qub Asteroid los ze lub ntiaj teb

NASA has recently announced the upcoming closest approach of Asteroid 2023 TT8 to Earth. Traveling at an astonishing speed of 28,525 kilometers per hour, this asteroid is expected to make its closest approach today, passing by at a distance of approximately 2.2 million kilometers. Although it is not large enough to cause panic, it could still potentially cause some damage if it were to crash into Earth. For example, in 2013, a similar 59-foot asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia, resulting in damage to thousands of buildings and injuring over a thousand people.

Asteroid 2023 TT8 is part of the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are space rocks that cross Earth’s orbit with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s. This particular asteroid has never made a close approach in history and is not expected to make another one in the near future. Its discovery and trajectory have been closely monitored by NASA’s advanced ground and space-based telescopes, such as the NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey. These telescopes and observatories play a crucial role in studying asteroids and predicting their potential close approaches to Earth.

In addition to tracking asteroids, NASA also has ongoing missions to study these celestial bodies in further detail. The recently launched Psyche mission is part of NASA’s Discovery missions, aimed at studying an asteroid called 16 Psyche. This asteroid is particularly fascinating because it is made up of gold, silver, and nickel deposits, potentially with a value of $10 quadrillion – worth more than the entire Earth’s economy. By orbiting 16 Psyche for 21 months, NASA hopes to gain insights into the formation of metal core asteroids and planets, which will also provide valuable information about the origins of our own planet.

Qhov chaw:

- NASA's Small-Body Database Lookup
– Cov ntawv nyeem

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm University of Colorado Boulder's Innovations on the Economy

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

ESA's PAVER Project Aims los tsim Roadworthy Surfaces ntawm lub hli

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm ob npaug Oxygen Levels rau Cov Neeg Nyob: Ib Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm University of Colorado Boulder's Innovations on the Economy

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

ESA's PAVER Project Aims los tsim Roadworthy Surfaces ntawm lub hli

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm ob npaug Oxygen Levels rau Cov Neeg Nyob: Ib Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Doerr ntawm Sustainability Launches Mineral-X: Kev Txhim Kho Kev Lag Luam Mining mus rau Lub Zog huv

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments