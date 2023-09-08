Lub neej hauv nroog

Qhov Tsis Paub Ntawm Lub Nplaws: Yuav Ntxiv Qhov Dimensions Qhia Nws Qhov Tsis Muaj Zog?

Sep 8, 2023
Gravity, one of the four fundamental forces in the universe, has a peculiar weakness compared to the other three forces: the strong and weak nuclear forces, and the electromagnetic force. When calculating the forces between particles, gravity is found to be far weaker, particularly at small distances. One theory proposed in 1998 suggests that gravity’s weakness may be due to it “bleeding” into extra dimensions at these small distances.

But what could be hiding in these extra dimensions, if they exist? To understand this, let’s start by considering something simpler: the light from a star. As you move away from the star, the light spreads out in a spherical shape. The apparent brightness of the star decreases as the square of the distance due to the spreading out of light in a spherical shell.

This concept applies to forces like gravity and electromagnetism as well. The further away you are from a source of these forces, the weaker their interaction with you. Gravity, for example, follows an inverse square law: the force between two masses decreases as the square of the distance between them. Similarly, the electromagnetic force between two charged particles also follows the same pattern.

Now, let’s consider what would happen to these phenomena in a universe with fewer than three spatial dimensions. In condensed matter systems, which confine certain phenomena to surfaces or lines, we can observe how spreading out works in two or one-dimensional cases. In a two-dimensional system, phenomena will only spread out as the circumference of a circle, while in a one-dimensional system, there will be no spreading out at all.

In these lower-dimensional systems, signals weaken more slowly with increasing distance, as there are fewer dimensions to propagate through. For example, light traveling through a one-dimensional fiber optic cable will maintain its brightness over distance since there is no spreading out in one dimension.

Applying this concept to gravity, if gravity were confined to extra dimensions, it would explain its weakness compared to the other forces. Dark matter, which is believed to interact primarily through gravitational forces, could potentially exist in these extra dimensions, explaining why we detect its gravity but not the matter itself.

While this is a speculative idea that requires further investigation, it offers an intriguing possibility for understanding the nature of gravity and the hidden dimensions of our universe.

– Source article: “Could Extra Dimensions Explain Why Gravity Is So Weak?” by Ethan Siegel for Forbes.

