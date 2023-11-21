Lub Arctic Huab Cua Satellite: Txhim kho huab cua huab cua hauv Arctic

By

Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb tab tom pib los hloov pauv huab cua huab cua hauv Arctic. Lub Arctic Huab Cua Satellite, tsim los ntawm European Space Agency (ESA), lub hom phiaj los daws qhov tsis muaj cov ntaub ntawv rau kev kwv yees luv luv hauv thaj av no. Lub satellite, tsim nyob rau hauv tsuas yog 36 lub hlis dhau los ntawm New Space mus kom ze, tam sim no tau raug thauj los ntawm OHB hauv Sweden mus rau lub teb chaws Yelemees rau ntau qhov kev sim tseem ceeb.

Ib txwm satellites hauv geostationary thiab polar orbits muab cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb rau huab cua huab cua. Txawm li cas los xij, kev saib xyuas ntawm Arctic tsis txaus vim qhov tsis pom kev los ntawm geostationary satellites. Lub Arctic Weather Satellite, ua tus qauv rau lub peev xwm EPS-Sterna constellation, lub hom phiaj hloov qhov ntawd.

Lub hom phiaj EPS-Sterna xav txog ib lub hnub qub ntawm rau lub microsatellites hauv peb lub dav hlau orbital los muab cov ntaub ntawv txuas ntxiv ntawm qhov kub thiab av noo los ntawm txhua qhov chaw hauv ntiaj teb. Cov hnub qub no yuav ua rau muaj kev kwv yees huab cua luv luv, lossis 'tam sim no,' hauv Arctic, nrog rau txhim kho huab cua huab cua thoob ntiaj teb. Lub teeb ntawm rau microsatellite yuav tau muab ntxiv peb zaug.

Ua ntej EPS-Sterna lub hom phiaj dhau los ua qhov tseeb, Arctic Weather Satellite qauv yuav tsum ua pov thawj nws cov txiaj ntsig. Lub satellite yog nruab nrog lub xeev-of-the-art 19-channel cross-track scanning microwave radiometer, tsim los muab high-resolution humidity thiab kub soundings ntawm huab cua nyob rau hauv tag nrho cov huab cua puag.

Lub satellite tau dhau los ua qhov kev sim tseem ceeb, suav nrog kev txheeb xyuas cov kev sib txuas ntawm satellite thiab lub chaw tswj lub luag haujlwm. Tam sim no nws tab tom dhau los ua ib qho kev sim ntsuas ib puag ncig ntawm IABG hauv lub tebchaws Yelemes, qhov chaw nws yuav raug tshem tawm kev vibrations, suab nrov, thiab huab cua kub uas tau ntsib hauv lub voj voog. Thaum ua tiav cov kev sim no, lub satellite yuav rov qab mus rau OHB hauv Sweden rau kev kuaj zaum kawg ua ntej raug thauj mus rau SpaceX qhov chaw tso tawm hauv Vandenberg, California.

Hnub npaj yuav pib rau lub Arctic Huab cua Satellite yog Lub Rau Hli 1, 2024, nyob rau hauv lub foob pob hluav taws Falcon 9. Yog tias ua tiav, lub hom phiaj no yuav ua lub cim tseem ceeb hauv kev txhim kho huab cua huab cua hauv Arctic thiab dhau mus.

