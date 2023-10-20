Newly Discovered Asteroid kom dhau lub ntiaj teb ze

Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, nws tau lees paub tias qhov cuam tshuam ntawm lub hnub qub yog qhov feem ntau yuav ua rau tuag ntawm dinosaurs. Lub tswv yim ntawm Alvarez, qhov kev xav dav dav piav qhia txog qhov kev ploj tuag no, qhia tias lub asteroid tsoo nrog lub ntiaj teb kwv yees li 65 lab xyoo dhau los, ua rau kev tshem tawm ntau hom dinosaur. Kev txhawb nqa pov thawj rau qhov kev xav no suav nrog kev tshawb pom ntawm qhov cuam tshuam crater, hu ua Chicxulub crater, nyob hauv qab Mexico lub Yucatan Peninsula. Raws li qhov kev xav, qhov kev cuam tshuam ntawm lub hnub qub yuav ua rau muaj tidal nthwv dej loj heev thiab tsim kom muaj 140 km dav crater. Cov khib nyiab yuav raug tso tawm mus rau hauv qhov chaw, npog lub ntiaj teb nyob rau hauv qhov xwm txheej zoo li lub caij ntuj no nuclear, thaum kawg ua rau kev tuag ntawm cov dinosaurs.

Hauv kev txhim kho tsis ntev los no, NASA Lub Chaw Haujlwm Saib Xyuas Kev Tiv Thaiv Kev Ruaj Ntseg (PDCO), lub luag haujlwm saib xyuas Zej Zog Cov Khoom Siv Hauv Ntiaj Teb (NEOs), tau tso lub teeb rau ntawm lub hnub qub uas xav tias yuav dhau los ntawm lub ntiaj teb niaj hnub no. Tsim lub Asteroid 2023 UH los ntawm NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), lub pob zeb no tau kwv yees tias yuav los ze li 2.5 lab mais rau peb lub ntiaj teb thaum Lub Kaum Hli 20. Tam sim no, nws raug mob rau lub ntiaj teb ntawm qhov ceev ntawm kwv yees li 39,932 mais. ib teev, tsuas yog txaj muag ntawm qhov ceev ntawm Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).

Raws li pab pawg Apollo ntawm Ze-Earth Asteroids, Asteroid 2023 UH yog ib feem ntawm cov chav kawm ntawm cov pob zeb qhov chaw uas cuam tshuam nrog lub ntiaj teb lub orbit thiab muaj ib nrab axes loj dua lub ntiaj teb. Cov asteroids no tau muaj npe tom qab lub colossal 1862 Apollo asteroid, thawj zaug pom los ntawm German astronomer Karl Reinmuth hauv 1930s.

NASA kuj tau muab cov ntaub ntawv hais txog qhov loj ntawm Asteroid 2023 UH, hais tias nws poob qis ntawm kev raug cais raws li 'Tej zaum yuav muaj kev phom sij' vim nws qhov me me. Kev ntsuas nruab nrab ntawm 52 thiab 118 ko taw dav, qhov asteroid no piv rau qhov loj me rau lub dav hlau.

Tsis tas li ntawd, ob lub hnub qub ntxiv, Asteroid 2023 TK15 thiab Asteroid 2020 UR, kuj tseem xav tias yuav dhau los ntawm lub ntiaj teb niaj hnub no, koom nrog Asteroid 2023 UH hauv nws txoj hauv kev ze.

