Ib qho Kev Pom Tsis Nco Qab: Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci hla North America

Lub hnub ci dab noj hnub tsis ntev los no thaum Lub Kaum Hli 14, 2023, tau muab qhov ua rau pom kev zoo siab rau cov neeg saib ntuj hauv ntiaj teb. NASA Lub Ntiaj Teb Observatory tau ntes qhov kev txaus siab ntawm satellite saib ntawm qhov xwm txheej, qhia txog tus duab ntxoov ntxoo pov rau North America raws li lub hli ib feem npog lub hnub.

Ib qho hnub qub tshwm sim thaum lub hli dhau los ntawm lub hnub, tab sis nws qhov kev ncua deb ntawm lub ntiaj teb tiv thaiv nws los ntawm kev tsis pom lub hnub. Thaum lub sijhawm qhov xwm txheej no, Lub hli nyob ntawm lossis ze nws qhov deb tshaj plaws ntawm lub ntiaj teb, hu ua apogee. Qhov no ua rau lub hli tshwm sim me me nyob rau saum ntuj thiab tso cai rau lub hnub cov npoo kom nyob twj ywm pom, tsim kom muaj lub nplhaib liab-txiv kab ntxwv hu ua "lub nplhaib ntawm hluav taws."

Lub voj voog ncig pib pib hauv Oregon thaum kwv yees li 9:13 teev sawv ntxov thiab tau hla Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, thiab Gulf of Mexico. Txawm li cas los xij, NASA tseem ceeb tias tag nrho hnub ci dab noj hnub yuav pom los ntawm Texas mus rau Maine thaum lub Plaub Hlis 8, 2024, muab qhov tshwm sim tseem ceeb tshaj plaws saum ntuj ceeb tsheej rau cov neeg saib xyuas saum ntuj.

Cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm hnub ci dab noj hnub tau raug ntes los ntawm NASA's EPIC (Lub Ntiaj Teb Polychromatic Imaging Lub Koob Yees Duab) cov duab nyob rau hauv Deep Space Climate Observatory. Lub Deep Space Climate Observatory yog kev sib koom tes ntawm NASA, National Oceanic thiab Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), thiab US Air Force.

Kev ua tim khawv txog hnub ci dab noj hnub yog ib qho xwm txheej zoo kawg nkaus uas ua rau peb nco txog tej xwm txheej ntuj ceeb tsheej txawv txawv uas tshwm sim nyob ib puag ncig peb. Qhov no satellite saib ntawm lub hnub ci dab noj hnub nyob rau hauv North America muab ib lub ntsej muag rau hauv kev zoo nkauj thiab grandeur ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.

Qhov chaw:

- Duab Credit: NASA Earth Observatory