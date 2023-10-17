Lub Hnub Nyoog Hnub Ci tau ntes los ntawm Chaw Nres Nkoj Thoob Ntiaj Teb

NASA tus kws sau hnub qub Jasmin Moghbeli, nyob rau ntawm Chaw Chaw Chaw Chaw Thoob Ntiaj Teb (ISS), tsis ntev los no tau sau tseg txog hnub ci dab noj hnub. Ib qho dab noj hnub annular tshwm sim thaum lub hli tsis pom tag nrho lub hnub, tawm hauv lub nplhaib pom lub npe hu ua annulus. Qhov no muab sijhawm rau cov kws tshawb fawb tsis tshua muaj sijhawm los kawm txog Lub Hnub corona.
Thaum lub sij hawm dab noj hnub, Moghbeli tau ntes ib daim duab ntawm lub hli dhau mus rau pem hauv ntej ntawm lub hnub, nrum nws tus duab ntxoov ntxoo, los yog umbra, thiab ib nrab darkening ib feem ntawm lub ntiaj teb nto. Daim duab no tau tshwm sim thaum ISS nce siab 260 mais saum toj ntawm US-Canadian ciam teb thiab taw tes rau sab qab teb mus rau Texas.
Moghbeli tuaj txog ntawm ISS thaum Lub Yim Hli 27 uas yog ib feem ntawm Crew-7 lub hom phiaj, nrog rau lwm tus neeg caij nkoj los ntawm European Space Agency (ESA), Nyiv Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), thiab Roscosmos. Nws tau ntes cov dab noj hnub uas siv cov teeb meem tshwj xeeb tshwj xeeb rau kev yees duab cov xwm txheej saum ntuj ceeb tsheej los ntawm ISS.
Lub ISS orbits lub ntiaj teb nyob rau hauv ib tug high-ceev ceev, yuav tsum tau xam meej thiab sij hawm mus ntes cov xwm txheej zoo li hnub ci eclipses kom raug. Cov txuj ci no qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm cov ntaub ntawv tshawb fawb los ntawm qhov chaw, tso cai rau cov kws tshawb fawb los kawm thiab nkag siab txog cov xwm txheej saum ntuj ceeb tsheej qhov nyuaj.
Zuag qhia tag nrho, Moghbeli daim duab muab kev pom zoo kawg nkaus ntawm lub hnub ci hnub ci hnub ci, qhia txog kev zoo nkauj thiab kev tshawb fawb tseem ceeb ntawm kev soj ntsuam cov xwm txheej saum ntuj ceeb tsheej los ntawm qhov pom ntawm qhov chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb.
Qhov chaw:
- Chaw Nres Nkoj Thoob Ntiaj Teb (ISS): Ib lub dav hlau nyob hauv orbit ncig lub ntiaj teb uas ua haujlwm ua chaw tshawb fawb thiab chaw nres nkoj rau kev sib koom tes thoob ntiaj teb hauv kev tshawb nrhiav chaw.
– NASA: Tsoom Fwv Teb Chaws Tsoom Fwv Teb Chaws Tsoom Fwv Teb Chaws ywj pheej lub luag hauj lwm rau kev pab cuam pej xeem chaw thiab tshawb fawb aerospace.
- Hnub ci vaj huam sib luag: Lub hnub ci dab noj hnub uas lub hli tsis npog lub hnub, tawm hauv lub nplhaib luminous hu ua annulus.
- NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli: Tus kws sau hnub qub uas tau ntes lub hnub ci ntsa iab ntawm ISS.
- ESA (European Space Agency): Ib lub koom haum cuam tshuam nrog rau kev tshawb nrhiav chaw thiab kawm.
- JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency): Lub koom haum Nyij Pooj lub luag haujlwm rau kev ua haujlwm hauv aerospace, suav nrog kev xa xov tooj cua thiab kev tshaj tawm txoj moo zoo.
- Roscosmos: Tsoomfwv Lavxias lub luag haujlwm ua haujlwm rau thaj chaw, suav nrog kev txhim kho thiab kev ua haujlwm ntawm lub dav hlau thiab chaw nres tsheb.
