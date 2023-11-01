Tshawb nrhiav cov tswv yim los txo cov teeb meem Phototoxicity hauv Live Cell Imaging

By

Cov duab nyob ntawm tes tau hloov pauv peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm cov txheej txheem ntawm tes los ntawm kev tso cai rau peb pom cov molecular dynamics hauv lub sijhawm. Txawm li cas los xij, daim ntawv thov kev daws teeb meem fluorescence imaging nyob rau hauv cov hlwb yog txwv los ntawm phototoxicity, uas tshwm sim vim yog tsim ntawm reactive oxygen hom (ROS) tshwm sim los ntawm high-siv los yog ntev qauv illumination. Phototoxicity tuaj yeem cuam tshuam cov qauv ntawm tes thiab kev ua haujlwm, ua rau lub cev tsis ua haujlwm lossis txawm tias cell tuag.

Hauv particular, mitosis, cov txheej txheem ntawm cell faib, yog rhiab heev rau phototoxicity. Cov kev tshawb fawb yav dhau los tau pom tias cov teeb pom kev siab siab tuaj yeem cuam tshuam mitotic nkag mus thiab ua kom ntev mitotic. Txhawm rau kom tau txais cov txiaj ntsig zoo ntawm cov xwm txheej mitotic, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom txo cov phototoxicity thaum tswj kev daws teeb meem siab spatiotemporal.

Txawm hais tias muaj ntau txoj hauv kev tau thov kom txo cov photodamage nyob rau hauv cov duab ntawm tes, xws li siv cov tshuab microscopes siab heev los yog lub teeb pom kev ntev ntev, cov txheej txheem no muaj kev txwv ntawm cov nqi lossis txo cov fluorescence brightness. Lwm txoj hauv kev yog qhov sib ntxiv ntawm cov tshuaj antioxidants rau cov duab tsis pom, uas ua rau ROS thiab txo cov kev ntxhov siab oxidative los ntawm lub teeb pom kev zoo.

Hauv kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no, cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua ib qho kev tshuaj ntsuam los txheeb xyuas cov tshuaj tua kab mob antioxidant uas txo cov photodamage thaum lub sij hawm mitotic txheej xwm nyob rau hauv lub cell duab. Ntawm ntau lub tebchaw kuaj, ascorbic acid (vitamin C) txo cov teebmeem phototoxic yam tsis muaj kev cuam tshuam cytotoxic. Txoj kev tshawb no qhia tau hais tias ntawm qhov tsim nyog concentrations, ascorbic acid tsis cuam tshuam rau cell ciaj sia taus, chromosome cais, los yog cell-cycle. Tsis tas li ntawd, qhov sib ntxiv ntawm ascorbic acid rau cov duab tshaj tawm tau ua rau muaj kev daws teeb meem siab-lapse 3D duab ntawm cov txheej txheem mitotic yam tsis muaj qhov pom tseeb photodamage.

Txoj kev tshawb no muab cov kev daws teeb meem zoo rau kev txo cov phototoxicity thaum lub sij hawm nyob hauv cell imaging thiab ua kom pom nws daim ntawv thov hauv kev ntes mitotic dynamics nrog siab spatiotemporal daws teeb meem. Los ntawm kev siv cov tshuaj antioxidants zoo li ascorbic acid, cov kws tshawb fawb tam sim no tuaj yeem kawm paub ntau ntxiv txog cov txheej txheem cellular yam tsis muaj kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev txhais lus tsis raug vim photodamage.

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

1. Dab tsi yog phototoxicity nyob rau hauv cell imaging?

Phototoxicity yog hais txog kev puas tsuaj los ntawm kev siv siab lossis ntev lub teeb pom kev zoo thaum lub sijhawm nyob ntawm tes. Nws tshwm sim los ntawm kev tsim cov pa oxygen reactive hom (ROS) uas cuam tshuam cov qauv ntawm tes thiab kev ua haujlwm.

2. Vim li cas mitosis tshwj xeeb yog rhiab heev rau phototoxicity?

Mitosis, txheej txheem ntawm cell division, yog heev rhiab heev rau phototoxicity vim hais tias cov theem siab ntawm lub teeb illumination yuav inhibit mitotic nkag mus thiab ntev mitotic lub sij hawm. Cov xwm txheej mitotic xav tau kev daws teeb meem spatiotemporal siab, uas feem ntau ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam rau lub teeb pom kev zoo.

3. Yuav ua li cas antioxidants txo phototoxicity?

Antioxidants scavenge reactive oxygen hom (ROS) thiab txwv oxidative kev nyuaj siab tshwm sim los ntawm lub teeb illumination, li no txo ​​phototoxicity. Hauv kev yees duab nyob hauv cell, ntxiv cov tshuaj tua kab mob antioxidant rau cov duab tsis tuaj yeem txo cov photodamage.

4. Lub luag haujlwm ntawm ascorbic acid (vitamin C) yog dab tsi hauv kev txo cov phototoxicity thaum lub caij mitotic?

Ascorbic acid tau raug txheeb xyuas tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo antioxidant uas txo cov photodamage thaum lub sij hawm mitotic txheej xwm nyob rau hauv lub cell duab. Nws tsis ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam cytotoxic thiab ua rau muaj kev daws teeb meem siab lub sij hawm-lapse tsis pom tseeb photodamage.

5. Yuav txo cov phototoxicity li cas thiaj li muaj txiaj ntsig zoo nyob hauv cell imaging?

Txo photodamage nyob rau hauv lub cell imaging tso cai rau ntau qhov tseeb thiab txhim khu kev qha pom ntawm dynamic cellular txheej txheem. Nws ua kom ntseeg tau tias cov txiaj ntsig kev sim tsis raug cuam tshuam los ntawm kev txawv txav ntawm tes lossis txhais lus tsis raug vim yog phototoxicity.